Exciting plans have been unveiled for a new street food and drink venue on Blackpool Promenade

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it would see the new venue developed at Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade.

Applicant Southbeach Streetfood wants to use 18 shipping containers to create a dining and drinking experience with plans also to include ambient live music.

A planning application for the proposal has been submitted to the council, which owns the site and began advertising it last May to prospective operators as a leisure opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the proposed street food venue (picture Blackpool Council planning)

However any scheme must use moveable structures because access needs to be maintained to underground water tanks owned by United Utilities.

Documents accompanying the application says: "The ethos for Southbeach Streetfood is to deliver high quality, authentic street food in an ethical, considerate, and sustainable way for both passing tourists and local Blackpool residents.

"We believe this can be achieved using locally sourced ingredients and employing local people."

The planning brief, drawn up by Blackpool architect Joseph Boniface, adds: "The directors all live, and have existing businesses locally and are committed to providing a venue which will be an asset to Blackpool and help increase both visitor numbers and sustained, fair and rewarding local employment.

An artist's impression of the proposed street food venue (picture Blackpool Council planning)

"We also hope to compliment a fantastic food experience with live music events from local artists to create the perfect atmosphere (think Spanish guitar with your tapas rather than heavy metal with your burger).

"Southbeach will be a fun, family friendly venue, catering for all ages and food tastes including vegan, vegetarian, low-calorie and those with food allergies and intolerances.

"The diverse menu will introduce cuisine from around the world which has become common in the UK's bigger cities but is largely missing from Blackpool's current menu offerings.

"Southbeach aims to bring new life to Flagstaff Gardens and become the food experience in Blackpool."

An artist's impression of the proposed street food venue (picture Blackpool Council planning)

The scheme could create more than 30 full-time jobs, with recruitment proposed in collaboration with catering courses at Blackpool and the Fylde College.

The site, between Withnell Road and Osborne Road, was previously home to the Carnesky’s Ghost Train, which was operated by the council but dismantled eight years ago.