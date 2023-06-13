News you can trust since 1873
All set for Fleetwood Carnival this weekend

It’s all set for Fleetwood Carnival this weekend as the town prepares for one of the biggest annual events in the town’s calendar.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST

The Carnival, which has been running in the town for more than 120 years, takes place on Saturday (June 17).

The highlight of the big day will be the carnival parade, packed with colourful floats, four dance troupes, two bands and fancy dress walkers.

This year there are around 30 entrants in the procession, including morris dancing troupes Fleetwood Royalettes and the Highbury Morris Dancers.

Fleetwood Royalettes leading the 2022 Fleetwood Carnival parade
From members of the Sea Cadets unit to the Harmony Health Singers, the whole community has been involved.

The parade will set off from The Esplanade, outside the Marine Hall, at 1pm, taking the usual route including North Albert Street and Lord Street, when residents traditionally cheer it on.

This year there won’t be a fun day after the parade, but organisers say the parade will be bigger this year.

Fleetwood Carnival chairman, Cheryl Walkington
Fleetwood Carnival chairman Cheryl Walkington said: “We are not holding our Fun Day this year but we intend to next year.

“We have been really impressed with the support from Fleetwood people, businesses, groups, organisations and also help from other Gala\Carnival groups across Wyre.

"Hopefully everyone can come together and enjoy the big day.”

It will certainly be a day to remember for Katy Rogers – she will be crowned Fleetwood Carnival Queen on the day.

The crowning ceremony will take place inside the Marine Hall at 11am followed by judging of parade entries.

Past queens have been invited to attend the crowning ceremony ad some will be taking part in the parade as well.

