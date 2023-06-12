One of the Fylde’s coast’s most popular guided walks – Fleetwood’s Wreck Trek – made a glorious return at the weekend.

The trek entails a guided walk across the sands, which would normally be covered by the sea, across to the ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

This skeletal lighthouse, which burnt down in the 1940s and is gradually falling into the sea, has traditionally marked the entrance to the River Wyre channel.

But under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the Wreck Trek is a safe and much loved event, which has been held for decades until more recent times and raises funds for Fleetwood RNLI.

It was the perfect day for the event too, with the walk taking place in glorious sunshine, with 1,600 tickets sold for the event.

Captain David Eccles, Operations Manager for Fleetwood RNLI, said: “We'd really like to thank the marshals and volunteers for ensuring it all went smoothly and we'd especially like to thank the Trekkers for their support, their co-operation and for just making everybody smile.”

