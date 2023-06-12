News you can trust since 1873
9 photos as Fleetwood's Wreck Trek out to ruined lighthouse Wyre Light is a huge success

One of the Fylde’s coast’s most popular guided walks – Fleetwood’s Wreck Trek – made a glorious return at the weekend.
By Richard Hunt
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST

The trek entails a guided walk across the sands, which would normally be covered by the sea, across to the ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

This skeletal lighthouse, which burnt down in the 1940s and is gradually falling into the sea, has traditionally marked the entrance to the River Wyre channel.

But under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the Wreck Trek is a safe and much loved event, which has been held for decades until more recent times and raises funds for Fleetwood RNLI.

It was the perfect day for the event too, with the walk taking place in glorious sunshine, with 1,600 tickets sold for the event.

Captain David Eccles, Operations Manager for Fleetwood RNLI, said: “We'd really like to thank the marshals and volunteers for ensuring it all went smoothly and we'd especially like to thank the Trekkers for their support, their co-operation and for just making everybody smile.”

Walkers cross the sands during the Wreck Trek, as ruined lighthouse Wyre Lights looms ahead. Photo :Dan Lark

1. Wreck Trek 2023

Walkers cross the sands during the Wreck Trek, as ruined lighthouse Wyre Lights looms ahead. Photo: Dan Lark

Crowds of walkers make their way across the sand during the Wreck Trek. Photo: Dan Lark

2. Wreck Trek 2023

Crowds of walkers make their way across the sand during the Wreck Trek. Photo: Dan Lark

Aerial shot of the walkers during the Wreck Trek, the drone picture making the trekkers look like tiny specs on the ground. Photo: Dan Lark

3. wreck Trek 2023

Aerial shot of the walkers during the Wreck Trek, the drone picture making the trekkers look like tiny specs on the ground. Photo: Dan Lark

Fleetwood RNLI collectors during the Wreck Trek

4. Wreck Trek 2023

Fleetwood RNLI collectors during the Wreck Trek

Walkers make their way across sands normally covered by the sea

5. Wreck Trek 2023

Walkers make their way across sands normally covered by the sea

Walkers trek through shallow water during the Wreck Trek. Photo: Dan Lark

6. Wreck Trek 2023

Walkers trek through shallow water during the Wreck Trek. Photo: Dan Lark

Walkers of all ages took part in the Wreck Trek

7. Wreck Trek 2023

Walkers of all ages took part in the Wreck Trek

Walkers reach Wyre Light during the Wreck Trek

8. Wreck Trek 2023

Walkers reach Wyre Light during the Wreck Trek

Related topics:FleetwoodFylde