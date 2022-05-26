The big event makes its return on Saturday (May 28) for the first time since 2019 and activities will be based on the event’s traditional Cottam Hall playing fields location.

This year’s spectacle will include a parade of floats, the crowing of the carnival queen, live entertainment, food stalls and a funfair.

And there will also be an appearance by popular entertainer Steve Royle, who told organisers he plans to be at the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poulton Gala takes place this Saturday (May 28). Pictured is a scene from the 2018 event.

Andy McKay, secretary of Poulton Gala, said: "The good news is that there has been a brilliant response to our request for marshalls.

"It means we have no worries about our traditional parade going ahead safely.

"I just want to thank all those who got in touch to help us out, it will be a brilliant day for the town.”

Steve Royle will be heading down to Poulton Gala on Saturday

The parade will leave Cottam Hall at noon and take a route around the town centre before returning to the playing fields.

Steve Royle, well known for his involvement in the annual panto at Blackpool Grand Theatre, is expected to make his appearance at around 2pm.

At 2.30pm the crowing ceremony will be held when incoming queen Stevie Rolland will receive the crown from 2019 queen, Emily Drew.

Musician/compere Ian Hooper will then introduce acts including the JC Dance Academy, Blackpool and Fylde Gymnasts, party band The Key Tars, three young bands from the Upbeat Rock Academy – and Poulton’s Got Talent winners, the Emma Louise Academy.