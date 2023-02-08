The Fragrance Shop, which is UKs largest independent fragrance retailer, has moved out of its previous shop premises on the site so that a proposed new garden centre can be built there, planned to open in the spring.

The scent store has moved into new premises on the retail park, one of several stores to be relocated within the Affinity site to accommodate the proposed garden centre.

Sharon Acton (assistance manager) and Angie Cryer (store manager) at the newly re-opened Fragrance Shop at Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood

After an official launch of the new Fragrance Shop premises last month, store manager Angie Cryer says the relocation has proved to be a good move.

Angie, who heads a five-strong team at the shop, said: “This is definitely a better location because we are now a lot more prominent on the site.

"Before we were almost hidden behind the cafe next door but now, when people come onto the site and turn the corner, they can’t miss us.

"The shop itself is very bright and open and new.

The new Fragrance Shop outlet at Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood

"We’ve had an increase in footfall since we moved here, so it’s been better on every level.”

The Fragrance Shop stocks perfumes by a string of big name brands such aa Gucci, Paco Rabanne, Yves St Laurent, Armani and Versace, all at discounted rates.

There are also less well-known brands at much lower prices.

Established in 1994, the Fragrance Shop has more than 200 outlets across the UK, including one at Blackpool’s Hounds Hill centre,

Inside the new Fragrance Shop outlet at Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood

Angie added: “You can come here and buy a perfume for £10 or £100, we have ranges right across the board.”

Affinity remains one of Fleetwood’s biggest draws, pulling in shoppers from across the Fylde coast and beyond.

Under the name Freeport Fleetwood, it was opened in July 1995 as part of a regeneration scheme for the docks and was known as Freeport Fleetwood.

In 2006 the outlet received a £8.6 million revamp which included the opening of new stores and dozens of new jobs.

