21 mechanics and garages in Blackpool with a perfect 5-star rating from Google reviews

Blackpool is awash with talented mechanics whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul.

We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating from at least 10 reviews – and we found 21.

Also rated 5 out of 5 but with less than 10 reviews are: Drakes Vehicle Services (DVS) on Gladstone Street, ZT Motors, Ord Road Garage on Wakefield Road, Prestige Auto Service on Bristol Avenue, G.O.Motors on Osborne Road, MUS Autoserve on Wakefield Road, The Garage Blackpool on Dickson Road, Car Body Centre on Harley Road, The Service Centre Blackpool Ltd on Oak Avenue, Clayton’s Accident Repair Centre Ltd on Stanmore Avenue, Autobright Car Repairs on Blackpool Old Road, LT & T MX Bike Repair Centre on Church Street, J’s Motorcycle Repair on Perry Place, A L 1 Recovery Services on Caunce Street, Fylde Coast Auto Bodies on Brinwell Road, Coopers Auto Repairs Mobile Mechanic on Fleetwood Road, Thornton Cleveleys and Blackpool Remapping on Rossendale Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages in Blackpool all with a great rating of 4.5 to 4.9.

In no particular order here are the 21 mechanics and garages in Blackpool with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google ...

J D Automotive (Auto Repair Shop) J D Automotive on Barrow Close has a 5 out of 5 rating from 41 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 692119

Cheetham's Garage (Auto Repair Shop) Cheetham's Garage on Halifax Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 21 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 765261

Stanmore Service Centre (Auto Repair Shop) Stanmore Service Centre on Stanmore Avenue has a 5 out of 5 rating from 59 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 764206