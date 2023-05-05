Alison Hammond to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Blackpool
Popular TV presenter Alison Hammond is set to be the next famous figure to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.
The world famous attraction says Alison came out top in a recent poll which asked its visitors who they would like to see introduced at the promenade seaside tourist attraction.
The people at Madame Tussauds decided there was no better way to tell her than posing the question live on air on This Morning!
It was the first time a high-profile presenter had been asked, live on air, to be immortalised in wax at the world famous Madame Tussauds attraction in Blackpool, and luckily she said yes!
Posting a video online afterwards, Alison said: “I just want to say thank you Madame Toussards, the fact you want to embody this in wax, I am ready, I am willing, I can’t wait for this – let’s do this!”
Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool said: “This was a moment in history …. and a moment here at Madame Tussauds Blackpool we will never forget!
“It was nerve-racking I must admit – we hoped she would say yes! I was keeping everything crossed – and of course she did – and we are all absolutely delighted!
“Alison is so popular with our audience here in Blackpool and we receive so many requests both in writing, on social media and personally in attraction – everyone wants her figure here in Blackpool – and now it is going to happen. We are all over the moon!”