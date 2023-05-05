News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
37 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago Virgin Media customers report outage
5 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Alison Hammond to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Popular TV presenter Alison Hammond is set to be the next famous figure to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th May 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read

The world famous attraction says Alison came out top in a recent poll which asked its visitors who they would like to see introduced at the promenade seaside tourist attraction.

The people at Madame Tussauds decided there was no better way to tell her than posing the question live on air on This Morning!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the first time a high-profile presenter had been asked, live on air, to be immortalised in wax at the world famous Madame Tussauds attraction in Blackpool, and luckily she said yes!

Alison Hammond attends The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on March 22. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)Alison Hammond attends The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on March 22. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Alison Hammond attends The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on March 22. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Posting a video online afterwards, Alison said: “I just want to say thank you Madame Toussards, the fact you want to embody this in wax, I am ready, I am willing, I can’t wait for this – let’s do this!”

Read More
Blackpool restaurant named on Open Table's list of places where you can eat like...
Hide Ad

Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool said: “This was a moment in history …. and a moment here at Madame Tussauds Blackpool we will never forget!

Hide Ad

“It was nerve-racking I must admit – we hoped she would say yes! I was keeping everything crossed – and of course she did – and we are all absolutely delighted!

“Alison is so popular with our audience here in Blackpool and we receive so many requests both in writing, on social media and personally in attraction – everyone wants her figure here in Blackpool – and now it is going to happen. We are all over the moon!”

Related topics:Blackpool