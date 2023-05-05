News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool restaurant named on Open Table's list of places where you can eat like a Royal

Ahead of the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend, a new list has revealed the UK restaurants where you can dine like a royal, and one Blackpool establishment features.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th May 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:44 BST

For those looking for last-minute ways to celebrate the first Coronation in 70 years, restaurant booking site OpenTable has made a list featuring over 20 themed menus and experiences spanning the entirety of the UK.

Two Lancashire establishments made the list, including Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s very own White Tower Restaurant.

Situated on Ocean Boulevard, the restaurant is holding a ‘King Charles Coronation on Saturday, May 6 between 12pm and 4pm.

White Tower Restaurant has been named on Open Table's list of places where you can eat like a Royal.White Tower Restaurant has been named on Open Table's list of places where you can eat like a Royal.
The menu features Prawn Cocktail, Prosciutto Salad, Soup of the day (v) or Sole Goujons for starter.

For main course, there is the choice of Sirloin Steak, Chargrilled Chicken Breast, Oven Baked Fillet of Salmon or Beet & Goats Cheese Wellington (v).

To reserve a space, phone 01253336403 or you can book via OpenTable. All reservations are prepaid, costing £25.95 per person for two courses.

The other Lancashire rastaurant to make OpenTable’s list was The Freemasons at Wiswell in Clitheroe.

