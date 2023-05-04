Police want to speak to a man following an assault at Blackpool's Popworld

The incident happened around 12.50am on March 25 in Popworld on Blackpool Promenade.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was punched by a man he had briefly been talking to.

He fell to the floor and the offender left the bar.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with an assault in a Blackpool nightclub.

There is CCTV footage from the night of the incident, and police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the image.

Please email [email protected] or call 101 – quoting log 0093 of March 25, 2023.