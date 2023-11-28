News you can trust since 1873
Alfie Boe announces new UK tour 'Encore': where and when can you see the Blackpool star?

Blackpool born singing legend Alfie Boe has announced a new tour for next year, here is everything we know so far...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
Following a run of sold-out dates across the UK earlier this year, the 50-year-old tenor from Fleetwood has announced he will head back out on a UK tour in summer 2024.

Alfie released his new Top 10 charting album Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook in October and is now following its succesful release with a a 13 show tour across the UK called Encore.

What can you expect from the tour?

The father of two will be playing some fan-favourite songs – including classical hits and musical theatre numbers – as well as a number of covers akin to his latest album which saw him rework versions of rock’s finest tracks such as Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ and Bryan Adams’ ‘Summer of ‘69.

When can you get tickets?

General tickets go on-sale Friday, December 1st at 10 am here.

Pre-sale tickets are also available through Live Nation on Thursday, November 30, here.

Where is Alfie performing?

Alfie plays the following 2024 UK tour dates:Thu, May 30: Ipswich, RegentSat, June 1: Stoke-On-Trent, Regent TheatreSun, June 2: Salford, Lowry Lyric TheatreTue, June 4: Perth, Concert HallWed, June 5: Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music Sage 1Fri, June 6: Aylesbury, Waterside TheatreSat, June 8: Eastbourne, Congress TheatreMon, June 10: Guildford, G LiveTue, June 11: Portsmouth, GuildhallThu, June 13: Cardiff, New TheatreFri, June 14: Bristol, BeaconSun, June 16, Birmingham, Symphony HallMon, June 17 London, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

