Blackpool born singing legend Alfie Boe has announced a new tour for next year, here is everything we know so far...

Following a run of sold-out dates across the UK earlier this year, the 50-year-old tenor from Fleetwood has announced he will head back out on a UK tour in summer 2024.

Alfie released his new Top 10 charting album Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook in October and is now following its succesful release with a a 13 show tour across the UK called Encore.

What can you expect from the tour?

Alfie Boe is setting of on a new tour in 2024.

The father of two will be playing some fan-favourite songs – including classical hits and musical theatre numbers – as well as a number of covers akin to his latest album which saw him rework versions of rock’s finest tracks such as Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ and Bryan Adams’ ‘Summer of ‘69.

When can you get tickets?

General tickets go on-sale Friday, December 1st at 10 am here.

Pre-sale tickets are also available through Live Nation on Thursday, November 30, here.

Where is Alfie performing?