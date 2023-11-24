Actor and comedian Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in the popular musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.

The Royle family, Brookside and Cracker star is coming to Lancashire as part of a national tour for the ‘Irish Annie's’ muscal play in Spring next year.

The Irish Annie’s tour will commence around the St Patricks Day celebrations in Wrexham on March 11 and will visit a further 25 venues across England, Scotland, and Wales, including Blackpool and Lancaster, before a homecoming night ending in Liverpool on May 4.

What is Irish Annies?

Promising to have the audience laughing, singing, and dancing the night away, Irish Annie’s is a celebration of Irish culture – from the music to the comedy – featuring the well-known live 6-piece band The Shenanigans.

Audiences will meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by director Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar and Danny Boy.

When is it coming to Lancashire?

Irish Annie’s will be at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Thursday, March 12 and at Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, March 26.

Who will Ricky be playing and who else is in it?

Mike Bassett actor Ricky – who is also a keen musician, playing both the banjo and harmonica – will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub.

The show also stars Catherine Rice as Irish Annie, Asa Murphy as Seamus Murphy, Michael Alan-Bailey as Porky the Postman and Joe, Richard Barry as Noel Singen-Smithe and Maria Lovelady as Moira the Money Lender and May.

There is often a special celebrity guest popping through the pub door at some venues.

What has been said about the show?

Ricky said: “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music. Come and enjoy the show and sing-along with the song sheets provided. I guarantee you will have a ball”.

Producer Bill Elms commented: “Irish Annie’s is the perfect show to bring out around St Patricks Day celebrations, it’s a huge feel-good show filled with great comedy, live music and some larger-than-life characters, I am thrilled that we have such a fantastic cast including Ricky Tomlinson, Asa Murphy, and Catherine Rice.

“The show premiered in Liverpool a few years ago and went down a storm, now it’s even bigger and better than before, this will be the biggest tour we have done, I am excited to get the show on the road, especially taking the show over to Ireland.”

Writer, director, and performer Asa Murphy added: “This show is a celebration of everything that makes Irish culture and the people of Ireland so special. Laughter, music, and the ability to make people face life’s difficult obstacles through friendship.

“I am very proud that the show has been so well received in the UK and with my family originating from Cork and Tralee and many still living in Ireland, the Ireland dates will be a special personal moment and I am looking forward to catching up with family and friends in the Emerald Isle.”

Where else is it going?

William Aston Hall (WREXHAM): Mon March 11 at 7.30pm.

The Brindley (RUNCORN): Thu March 14 at 2.30pm/7.30pm.

The Atkinson (SOUTHPORT) : Fri March 15-Sat 16 at 2.30pm/7.30pm.

St George’s Hall (BLACKBURN): Sun March 17 at 7.30pm.

St Helens Theatre Royal: Mon March 18 at 7.30pm.

Blackpool Grand Theatre: Thu March 12 at 7.30pm.

Adam Smith Theatre (KIRKCALDY): Fri March 22 at 7.30pm.

Pavillion Theatre (GLASGOW): Sat March 23 at 7.30pm.

Webster Memorial Theatre (ARBROATH): Sun March 24 at 7.30pm.

Lancaster Grand: Tue March 26 at 7.30pm.

Victoria Theatre (HALIFAX): Fri March 29 at 7.30pm.

Civic Theatre (TALLAGHT): Tue April 2 - Wed 3 at 8pm.

Liberty Hall (DUBLIN): Thu 4 - Fri April 5 at 8pm.

Crescent Concert Hall (DROGHEDA): Sat April 6 at 8pm.

Town Hall Theatre (GALWAY): Sun April 6at 8pm.

Everyman (CORK): Mon April 8 - Tue 9 at 8pm.

Floral Pavillion Theatre (NEW BRIGHTON): Fri April 12 at 7.30pm.

Darlington Hippodrome: Sat April 13 - Sun 14 at 2.30pm/7.30pm.

City Varities Music Hall (LEEDS): Wed April 17 at 7.30pm.

Stafford Gatehouse: Fri April 9 at 7.30pm.

The Princess Alexandra (YARM): Sat April 20 at 7.30pm.

Stockport Plaza: Tue April 23 at 7.30pm.

Princess Royal Theatre (PORT TALBOT): Thu April 25 at 7.30pm.

Albany Theatre (COVENTRY): Fri April 26 at 7.30pm.

Palace Theatre (MANSFIELD): Tue April 30 at 7.30pm.

The Olympia (LIVERPOOL): Sat May 4 at 7.30pm

