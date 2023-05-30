News you can trust since 1873
After losing battle with cancer, Graham Godwin's legacy will survive with annual trophy in his name

A Blackpool woman has paid a lasting tribute to her late partner three years after he died from cancer.
By Richard Hunt
Published 30th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read

Graham Godwin was a skilled painter and decorator who was known for taking pride in his work and having a genuine passion for the trade, running a thriving business as a ‘master craftsman’.

But he fell ill with a mysterious condition which caused one of his arms to swell up and gave him considerable discomfort.

Eventually he was told he had lung cancer, after an earlier misdiagnosis, and following a short spell in hospital he died on May 30 2020, aged 66.

Graham Godwin, who died of lung cancer in 2020, has had a trophy named after himGraham Godwin, who died of lung cancer in 2020, has had a trophy named after him
Graham’s partner, Barbara Gorecki, wanted to pay a lasting tribute to him – and in his memory she has set up a special annual award, the Graham Godwin Award, recognising talented painting and decorating students at Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Last week, a presentation was held at the college campus in Bispham in which the award – and a second trophy, the David Seeley Joes Trophy – were handed out for the first time.

The Graham Godwin award was presented to Cameron Clark for Outstanding Painting and Decorating student of the year.

Barbara Gorecki (centre) with the Graham Godwin award winner Cameron Clark (right) and Lee Jefferies, winner of the David Seeley AwardBarbara Gorecki (centre) with the Graham Godwin award winner Cameron Clark (right) and Lee Jefferies, winner of the David Seeley Award
The David Seeley-Jones trophy was awarded to Lee Jefferies for his impressive achievements on the course, which is led by lecturer Amanda Borrino.

Both also received a small, additional award from Blackpool and the Fylde College, which they will be able to keep.

Barbara, 63, of Fairhaven Avenue, Normoss, said: “Graham was my world.

"I wanted to carry on his memory for his true love and passion for the trade.

The painting and decorating class at Blackpool and the Fylde CollegeThe painting and decorating class at Blackpool and the Fylde College
"He really did have a talent and it was recognised early on – he won the Leyland Paint Decorator of the Year and the Bradley Trophy as a keen student at Palatine College.

"Graham went on to have a great career in painting and decorating but he always wanted to give something back and he ended up teaching as well, passing on the skills he had learned when he ran a course at Palatine College.”

She added: “I just want to thank Blackpool and the Fylde College for all their support in keeping the legacy alive.”

