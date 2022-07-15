He will be driving a heritage Leyland PD3 bus along Blackpool Promenade, to display the vehicle at the Fleetwood Festival of Transport.

The much cherished Leyland PD3 bus is part of Blackpool Transport’s 1980’s heritage fleet and ran in service throughout 1970s and 80s.

The Transport Festival is back for the first time in three years and the SpareParts aspect of the event is brought to town by local arts company, LeftCoast.

Andy Mitchell

The SpareParts Festival combines street theatre with eccentric, transport-themed invention, and features interactive walkabout performances, unexpected characters and crazy contraptions, along with music, dance and giant puppets.

Among many vehicles, Tram Sunday will feature the legendary Cevic Trawler Tram, Fleetwood Fire Station’s Fire Engine well as the Royal Poppy Bikes, 10 All Star HGV Trucks and Roger Moore’s classic car from the TV Series The Saint,

The two free attractions will be taking over the town on Sunday, July 17 – with the parade starting from Lord Street at 11am, travelling the length of North Albert Street and ending up at Euston Gardens.

Tram Sunday traditionally attracts bumper crowds

Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Festival of Transport, said: “It’s a fun-filled day for all the family and we hope people from across the Fylde coast and beyond will come along. Together as a community we can showcase the very best Fleetwood has to offer.