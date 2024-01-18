A look inside closed Blackpool Pleasure Beach as maintenance is done on rollercoasters off-season
We went for an exclusive peek at what goes on behind the gates of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in preparation for the summer season.
Engineers perched at dizzying heights - ensuring every nut, bolt and screw is in place to make rollercoasters run smoothly.
The Revolution was supported by scaffolding boards, and in the distance I could see parts of the Big One track were missing. That's because it is being 're-tracked' for a smoother riding experience, as the famous Pepsi Max ride turns 30.
Water-rides on the park were all missing one key ingredient that riders are used to - Valhalla and the boat tub ride in Nickolodeon Land were all dried out!
The park may look empty, but the workshops were a hub of activity as artists and rollercoaster experts repair and restore any ride parts that need a bit of TLC.
Take a look at some of the scenes as Blackpool Pleasure Beach prepares to reopen to the public in spring 2024.