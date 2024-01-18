News you can trust since 1873
A look inside closed Blackpool Pleasure Beach as maintenance is done on rollercoasters off-season

We went for an exclusive peek at what goes on behind the gates of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in preparation for the summer season.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:02 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT

Engineers perched at dizzying heights - ensuring every nut, bolt and screw is in place to make rollercoasters run smoothly.

The Revolution was supported by scaffolding boards, and in the distance I could see parts of the Big One track were missing. That's because it is being 're-tracked' for a smoother riding experience, as the famous Pepsi Max ride turns 30.

Water-rides on the park were all missing one key ingredient that riders are used to - Valhalla and the boat tub ride in Nickolodeon Land were all dried out!

The park may look empty, but the workshops were a hub of activity as artists and rollercoaster experts repair and restore any ride parts that need a bit of TLC.

Take a look at some of the scenes as Blackpool Pleasure Beach prepares to reopen to the public in spring 2024.

A Ghost Train monster gets repaired in the art studio at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

1. A Ghost Train monster gets repaired in the art studio at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A Ghost Train monster gets repaired in the art studio at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Lucinda Herbert

A selection of sketches by an artist at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

2. A selection of sketches by an artist at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A selection of sketches by an artist at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Pleasure Beach is eerily quiet off-season, when it is closed to the public.

3. The Pleasure Beach is eerily quiet off-season, when it is closed to the public.

The Pleasure Beach is eerily quiet off-season, when it is closed to the public. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Water rides look very different off-season

4. Water rides look very different off-season

Water rides look very different off-season Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Nickolodeon Land during winter

5. Nickolodeon Land during winter

Nickolodeon Land during winter Photo: Lucinda Herbert

The Revolution at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is supported with scaffolding as maintenance work is carried out.

6. The Revolution at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is supported with scaffolding as maintenance work is carried out.

The Revolution at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is supported with scaffolding as maintenance work is carried out. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

