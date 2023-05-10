News you can trust since 1873
A look inside Blackpool's luxury dog spa which has been giving pets the royal Coronation treatment in Layton

Our reporter took her dog to try out Layton's new luxury doggy spa, Clipping Marvellous, where she received the royal treatment this Coronation weekend.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Najat Eljjebli opened the salon on Layton Road in late 2022, which has a purpose-built shower area designed to help nervous dogs to unwind.

Her aim was to create a relaxing experience for her furry clients, and even puts on calming music for the pets.

Najat said: “I really wanted it to be like a little spa for them, and for it to be really relaxing. No cages or harness, if the dog doesn’t like it we don't do it.”

Clipping Marvellous
Clipping Marvellous
Her services include pampering mud baths, and all products are safe for dogs with allergies and skin conditions.

And she has been helping her cute customers to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III – by giving out free red and blue bows and taking adorable photos of the dogs in a chair decorated in bunting.

“When we’ve finished the grooming we take pictures, and the chair is always decorated with a theme, like Easter or the Coronation. They all get a free bow to take home, and they love it.”

Mabel celebrates the King's Coronation at Clipping Marvellous
Mabel celebrates the King's Coronation at Clipping Marvellous

https://www.facebook.com/ClippingMarvellous

Mabel during her grooming session at Clipping Marvellous luxury dog spa on Layton Road
Mabel during her grooming session at Clipping Marvellous luxury dog spa on Layton Road
Charlie wearing his Coronation bow at Clipping Marvellous
Charlie wearing his Coronation bow at Clipping Marvellous
The luxury purpose-built shower area is perfect for nervous dogs
The luxury purpose-built shower area is perfect for nervous dogs
Yogy gets the royal treatment
Yogy gets the royal treatment
One of the displays at Clipping Marvellous including doggy parfums and shampoos for sale
One of the displays at Clipping Marvellous including doggy parfums and shampoos for sale
Clipping Marvellous got the bunting out for Coronation weekend.
Clipping Marvellous got the bunting out for Coronation weekend.
