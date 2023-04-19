News you can trust since 1873
Dog groomers: The best grooming parlours to pamper your pets in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast

These are the best places to take your dog for a wash, trim or even a luxurious mud bath on the Fylde Coast.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

The Fylde coast has got a huge variety of independent dog grooming businesses where you can take your pooch for a wash, trim and even a doggie facial.

We picked some of the best places to take your furry friend for a pampering session.

66 Preston Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5AE

1. wbegnews-pawfection-nw.jpg

66 Preston Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5AE Photo: Pawfection Dog Groomers

139 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH

2. Clipping Marvellous Dog Spa

139 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH Photo: Clipping Marvellous Dog Spa

The Pines, 87a Heyhouses Ln, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3RN

3. Hair Of The Dog

The Pines, 87a Heyhouses Ln, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3RN Photo: Hair Of The Dog

Situated at 26B Westminster Road, at the corner of Warley Road, Blackpool

4. All Dogs Grooming Parlour

Situated at 26B Westminster Road, at the corner of Warley Road, Blackpool Photo: Google Images

