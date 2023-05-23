The award-winning local company is staging the Royal Shakespeare Company’s adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s treasured tale at the Church Street venue from Wednesday, May 31 to Saturday, June 3.

The family musical is based on the classic 1939 film starring the iconic Judy Garland as Dorothy and features a cast of 70 bringing all the most beloved songs and moments from the much-loved movie to life onstage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the Merry Old Land of Oz where she encounters a whole host of whimsical characters from good witches and bad witches to animals that talk, scarecrows that walk.

Members of the Light Opera Company in rehearsal for The Wizard of Oz.

To find her way home, Dorothy and her little dog Toto must journey along the famous Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in the Emerald City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along the way, she makes some exciting new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool Fylde Light Opera Company have previously brought the hit musicals Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Grease, 9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Boogie Nights to The Grand.

Ernie features as Dorothy's dog Toto in the production of The Wizard of Oz at The Grand.

Rhiannon Jones, who chairs the company, said: “Our cast have worked so hard over the last six months and we can’t wait to bring The Wizard of Oz to the wonderful Grand Theatre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a real family affair with a cast of 30 children, 39 adults and the most gorgeous doggie Ernie (aka Toto) who has stolen all our hearts.

"There is a real buzz in rehearsals and it’s extra special as we have parents and their children who will be performing together on stage for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The RSC’s version of The Wizard of Oz is full of the classic songs everyone knows and loves, together with the addition of stunning music for the spectacular flying scenes.

Rehearsals for The Wizard of Oz at Blackpool's Grand Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is only limited availability now for some days, so be sure to get your tickets fast.”