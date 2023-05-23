A Grand time in store at the Wizard of Oz
The award-winning local company is staging the Royal Shakespeare Company’s adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s treasured tale at the Church Street venue from Wednesday, May 31 to Saturday, June 3.
The family musical is based on the classic 1939 film starring the iconic Judy Garland as Dorothy and features a cast of 70 bringing all the most beloved songs and moments from the much-loved movie to life onstage.
Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the Merry Old Land of Oz where she encounters a whole host of whimsical characters from good witches and bad witches to animals that talk, scarecrows that walk.
To find her way home, Dorothy and her little dog Toto must journey along the famous Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in the Emerald City.
Along the way, she makes some exciting new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers.
The Blackpool Fylde Light Opera Company have previously brought the hit musicals Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Grease, 9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Boogie Nights to The Grand.
Rhiannon Jones, who chairs the company, said: “Our cast have worked so hard over the last six months and we can’t wait to bring The Wizard of Oz to the wonderful Grand Theatre stage.
"It’s a real family affair with a cast of 30 children, 39 adults and the most gorgeous doggie Ernie (aka Toto) who has stolen all our hearts.
"There is a real buzz in rehearsals and it’s extra special as we have parents and their children who will be performing together on stage for the very first time.
"The RSC’s version of The Wizard of Oz is full of the classic songs everyone knows and loves, together with the addition of stunning music for the spectacular flying scenes.
"There is only limited availability now for some days, so be sure to get your tickets fast.”
Ticket details from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or 01253 290190.