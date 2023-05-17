Whether you're a comedy lover, a music fan, new to the theatre or a stalwart of the stalls - Blackpool Grand Theatre has something for you.

Blackpool Gazette editor Vanessa Sims has been looking at what's on at Blackpool Grand Theatre and here are her top picks...

May's top pick - Royal Shakespeare Company's Julius Caesar on Tuesday May 16 to Saturday May 20

REVIEW: For my first time back at the theatre in years I was thrilled to be invited to the opening night of the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company's fast-paced political thriller Julius Caesar.

Relying on my school studies of Shakespeare - my knowledge of Julius Caesar was scant. A divisive leader who drove revolutionaries to murder which sparked civil unrest? Wow - I was on the money - clearly my memory is not quite as bad as I thought.

I'm not a traditional Shakespeare theatre-goer but the timeless story works instinctively on the stage. The wonderfully diverse cast brought something fresh and I was thoroughly engrossed. The inclusion of sign language was really powerful. When cast members popped up in the stalls and dress circle it brought delight to the young audience sitting nearby.

The staging was paired back and focused around a revolving cube. Initially I wondered if it would be enough to carry the show through but as it progressed it came into its own. Kelly Gough (who played Cassius) withdrew from this production due to injury and was replaced by Annabel Baldwin. But the cast's performance was second to none.

Some of the many shows happening at the Blackpool Grand Theatre over the next few months

If you are a Shakespeare fan - then this is the show for you. This modern and expressive interpretation is a must-see as it forces the audience to consider how far they would go for their political principles.

Other shows to consider: Ceri Dupree on Sunday May 21.

June's top pick - This is Elvis on Sunday May 25

Ben Portsmouth is touring in 2023 with his jaw-dropping show ‘This is Elvis’ alongside his live nine-piece band. Ben, from Reading, is a singer, songwriter, musician and actor and most notably an internationally renowned Elvis Tribute Artist.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's Julius Caesar is at Blackpool Grand this week

Ben had Elvis’s DNA in his blood from an early age. His father was an avid fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis’s songs. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis Tribute Artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care of Elvis Band. As a versatile guitarist, Ben can seamlessly switch from rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, and soul and there promises to be plenty of fabulous costume changes and lots of interaction with the audience along the way.

Other shows to consider: The Wizard of Oz on Wednesday May 31 to Saturday June 3.

July's top pick - The Very Best of Tommy Cooper on Sunday July 23

The Very Best of Tommy Cooper recaptures his trademark mayhem and misfiring magic. The show includes many of Cooper’s beloved one-liners, dazzling wordplay and celebrated tricks, including Glass/Bottle, Dappy Duck, Spot the Dog and Jar/Spoon. It is being produced and performed by Daniel Taylor. The production has the blessing of the Tommy Cooper Estate.

Other shows to consider: The Elton John Show on Sunday July 2.

August's top pick - Thank you for the Music on Saturday August 19

Calling all Dancing Queens, this is your night to say, Thank you for the Music!

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number-one hits to the stage in a production like no other. The hugely popular show, now in its 20th year, with a brand-new show for 2023 combines unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances from an all-star cast. Join the party of the year, you can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life as we bring you all the hits, including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All and many many more!

Other shows to consider: Milkshake! Live on Saturday August 5.

September's top pick - Tom Allen: Completely on Friday September 15

Tom Allen is back on the road with his brand new show Completely. He has finally moved out of his parents’ house, which has been great news for him, better news for department stores and even better news for his latest stand-up tour as he’s eager to share his life updates, get your opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

The household name with his signature acerbic wit and riotous storytelling, Tom is the host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired and co-hosts Cooking With The Stars, Like Minded Friends and he is also a regular on Bake Off: An Extra Slice and There’s Something About Movies. Tom’s last tour sold more than 50,000 tickets including his sell-out show at The London Palladium where he recorded his special. Strictly 14+ as there is likely to be swearing and adult content.

Other shows to consider: 80s Live! on Sunday September 17.

