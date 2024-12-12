Award-winning musician and pop icon Matt Goss has announced a new Lancashire tour date next year.

80s pop legend and ‘New King of Las Vegas’ Matt Goss will bring his new stage show The Hits and More to the Blackpool Grand Theatre this March.

Matt Goss first burst onto the scene as lead singer of the English pop sensation BROS with his brother Luke in the 1980s, storming to the top of the music charts with hits such as When Will I Be Famous, I Owe You Nothing and Drop the Boy.

He then went on to become the youngest artist to sell out Wembley Stadium, performing to 77,000 fans, and he also played a record 19 consecutive nights to more than 200,000 fans at Wembley Arena before breaking a world record by selling out two nights at London’s O2 Arena in seven seconds.

The 57-year-old has also performed twice for the late HRH Queen Elizabeth and in 2018, a BAFTA winning movie about Matt and his brother’s lives entitled ‘After the Screaming Stops’ was released which became the most downloaded BBC production in 2018 and was hailed “the greatest music documentary of all time” by GQ Magazine.

Although he has just announced a UK tour, Matt has actually been performing in the United States to great acclaim for the last eleven years: after initially heading to Vegas’ Palms Casino for just one year, his show became an instant success, and he subsequently performed at the iconic Caesars Palace for the remainder of his Vegas residency.

Whilst in the US, Goss also performed in world renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden, and August 8 was even officially hailed as Matt Goss Day in Las Vegas!

Matt however will be back on English soil next year and you can find out all about his upcoming tour below.

When is he coming to Lancashire?

Matt Goss: The Hits and More is at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Thursday 13 March 2025 at 8pm.

What can we expect from the show?

Organisers say Matt Goss: The Hits & More will be a celebration of all Matt has achieved in his incredible music career and beyond and will mark an eagerly anticipated return to the live UK music scene.

They add that this exciting new show from Matt promises to be the biggest and best night out with sensational songs and an electric atmosphere.

What has Matt said about this new tour?

Matt said: “Trust me, what I’ve learnt over the years being on countless stages around the world, this will be your best night of the year!”

How can I get tickets?

Ticket are available online and at the Grand Theatre Box Office and start from £40.

Exclusive Meet and Greet tickets are also available at an additional £65 per person which include a photo opportunity with Matt.

You can also call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full listings and further information.