Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced a spectacular new season of shows for 2025, take a look below at what to expect...

Huge co-productions

Two incredible Grand Theatre co-productions of Grease The Musical and Little Women are taking the lead in a stunning new line-up that’s bursting with sizzling summer nights and timeless tales says the iconic theatre.

Step into the world of sisterhood, courage and ambition with Anne-Marie Casey’s adaptation of Little Women which follows the March sisters – tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy – as they navigate the challenges of the Civil War era while forging unbreakable bonds of love and family. This beautiful new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale is filled with laughter, tears and a true lifting of the spirits.

Little Women will be co-produced by The Grand alongside renowned filmmaker and producer Lee Dean who has presented more than 100 theatre productions worldwide and won 38 major awards, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA whilst Oscar winning film Judy starring Renee Zellweger was based on the stage play End Of The Rainbow which he also produced in the West End, on Broadway and in Los Angeles.

The electrifying world of 1950s Rydell High then jives into the Grand this Summer with Grease the Musical in a dynamic new co-production from Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Blackpool Grand Theatre. Follow the whirlwind romance between sweet new girl Sandy Dumbrowski and popular cool guy Danny Zuko, who find their summer lovin’ challenged by the pressures of teenage life.

The Grand says this excitingly vibrant new version of the ageless classic perfectly captures the idealism of the fifties and their rock ‘n’ roll rebellion dreams and desires, with plenty of iconic songs from Greased Lightnin’ to Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re the One That I Want with lots of high- energy dance routines along the way.

Bold drama and plays

The boldest, biggest and best drama and plays will continue right through this season with:

-A groundbreaking and gritty live production of Alan Bleasdale’s Boys From The Blackstuff

-Willy Russell’s downtrodden housewife Shirley Valentine as you’ve never seen her before starring TV favourite Mina Anwar (The Thin Blue Line)

-An unforgettable appointment with Moira Buffini’s cleverly charming political comedy Handbagged unlocking the palace door to imagine the untold conversations of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II

-A powerful new live production of Malorie Blackman’s brilliantly heart-warming novel Pig Heart Boy

-Stephen Daldry’s seminal National Theatre production of JB Priestley’s haunting An Inspector Calls payingan unmissable call.

Musicals

The six-time Tony Award, Grammy Award and Olivier Award-winning musical phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen will call at The Grand for one week only this season. The musical of its generation has taken both Broadway and the West End by storm and features an unforgettable score by the Oscar winning composers of The Greatest Showman with hits such as You Will Be Found and Waving Through a Window.

Blackpool & Fylde Light Opera Company then bring the vivacious musical sensation Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to the theatre.

Blackpool Operatic Players will also perform the glorious New York tale of sin and salvation Guys and Dolls as wekk Menopause the Musical 2 – Cruising Through The Menopause which sails in for one night only for a hilarious and heartfelt evening.

Nights out with the stars

Celebrity names you won’t want to miss include an evening with England’s Hat Trick Hero and World Cup winner Geoff Hurst; the one and only Su Pollard celebrating fifty fun-filled years in showbusiness; Strictly Come Dancing legends Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood swapping the judging desk for the Grand stage; musical maestro Aled Jones going Full Circle with his new one-man show, and amazing adventurer Simon Reeve telling wild stories and bringing hearty laughs.

One night stands with red hot comedy names include TV favourite Chris McCausland; the razor sharp Katherine Ryan; Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili; the hilariously deadpan Jack Dee; witty whirlwind Russell Kane, Saturday night TV legend Harry Hill and the master of camp comedy – the inimitable Julian Clary.

Shows that are a little different

Be swept away by the magnificent musical storytelling of Riders To The Sea from Opera Up Close; delve into the dark world of Killer Couples with Emma Kenny; be dazzled by the Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert – A Tribute to Adele; join the gals for a glittering drag-stravaganza with Queenz – Drag Me To The Disco, and get ready for the brand- new original rock musical Steve Steinman’s Vampire’s Rock Eternal Love – The Musical.

Family fun

Excite young minds with an enchanting new stage adaptation of Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter’s The Dinosaur That Pooped; have a totally roarsome time as the Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live; Shake it Off like Taylor Swift and friends in Flowers and Friendship Bracelets and spice up your life with The Spice Girls Experience!

What has been said about the new season?

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “As the evenings draw in, the stage truly lights up at The Grand and we are thrilled to offer yet another sensational new season of shows with something to excite and inspire everyone.

“As well as hosting the incredible stage musical phenomenon that is Dear Evan Hansen in May 2025, we are especially proud to announce that we’re co-producing two major productions next year – one of the best loved tales of all time with the UK tour of Little Women, and an electrifying new version of the hit musical Grease, which is sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

“There are also, as always, incredible educational opportunities for young people, teachers and schools with the welcome return of our Tales Retold Project helping to build resilience and oracy skills; the RSC Playmaking Festival as part of our RSC Associate Schools programme, and five fabulous plays as part of National Theatre Connections written for and performed by young people from across the region.

“Come and join us in making unforgettable theatre memories in 2025, only at Blackpool Grand Theatre.”

Where to find out more and get tickets

Look out for the new Grand Theatre brochure popping through your letterbox soon or pick one up at the Box Office. All shows are also listed on the website.

Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.