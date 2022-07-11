The highly-rated band raised most of the money – a total of £7,051 – through its 60th anniversary concert, which was staged at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Saturday May 21.

The well-attended concert included performances by guests the Trinitas Day Choir and the Casinos, and was compered by Father Geoff Bottoms.

The musical spectacle was the idea of band member Elaine Midgley, who celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this year and noted that the band was also celebrating the same milestone since it re-formed in 1962.

Elaine, of Marsh Road Thornton, said: "We’re delighted to have raised so much and thank everyone for their support, especially local businesses.

"I was looking for a challenge to coincide with my 60th birthday which would also involve raising money for Trinity Hospice.

"I’ve been a keen supporter of the hospice for 25 years, since they cared for some of my relatives, and they do a wonderful job.

"But it costs so much to run it – five million a year to keep open – so they need all the help they can get.”

During the concert there was a grand raffle with in excess of 80 prizes which boosted the coffers for the occasion.

Local businesses responded generously by donating prizes to help the hospice, based on Low Moor Road in Bispham.

All proceeds from the event went to Trinity Hospice via the Thornton Cleveleys Friends of Trinity.

Elaine, who plays tenor horn for the band and before that played flugelhorn, joined in 1972, when she was aged just 10, and later married afellow member of the ensemble, Howard Midgley, in 1984.

Trombone player Howard is also president of the band and has been a member of it for 53 years.

The band is a big supporter of local good causes and on March 25 raised an impressive £1,389 for the charity SUDC UK (Sudden Unexplained Death in Children) from a concert at Christ Church, Thornton.

It also recently came third in Section 4 of the North West Brass Bands Championships.