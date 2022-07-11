The big event, officially called Bispham and Norbreck Gala, takes place on Bispham's Whiteholme Playing Fields on Saturday July 16.

It will include the traditional, colourful parade of floats and fancy dress walkers and the crowing of this year’s gala queen, in addition to a funfair on Friday night and Saturday.

What’s happening, where and when?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bispham Gala returns this Saturday (July 16). Pictured is the gala queen from 2016, Francesca Mitchley. Photo by Martin Bostock

Participants in the colourful parade will be gathering on All Saints Road at noon, ready for the procession to set off at 1pm.

The parade, including floats, fancy dress walkers and marching bands, will then set off down to Red Bank Road, turn down Beaufort Avenue, down Norbreck Road, across to Guilford Avenue and then back to the playing fields.

Another highlight of the day will be the crowning of Bispham Gala Queen 2022 , which takes place at 3.15pm.

This year’s proud Gala Queen Elect is Brooke Cremona, while Verity Jones is Prince Charming; both attend St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School in Bispham.

A Bispham Gala event - this one from 2017. Photo: Neil Cross

Before the crowning, there will be live performances from drama group The Bispham Castaways, the Chris Higgins Musical Theatre and Dance Group and singer Nicky Figgins.

There be a funfair on the fields on Friday (6pm-9pm), Saturday (noon-9pm) and Sunday (noon-6pm)

What special activities are occurring for the 125th anniversary?

To celebrate the milestone this year, former Bispham Gala Queens have been asked to attend this year’s event.

There has been an excellent response – so far 14 queens from various years over the past five decades have agreed to come along

Among them is an 82 year Mrs Pamela Collinge who was gala queen back in 1955 when she was known as Pamela Soar.

All the queens will have special sashes and some will take part in the parade.

What the organisers have to say

Paul Lomas, Bispham Gala chairman, said: “We can’t wait for the gala to get going, it’s a big event for Bispham.

"I’d like to thanks the community for the brilliant support, including the response to our call for marshalls.