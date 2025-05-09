5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc a free festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon shares her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

A pyrotechnics demonstration at a prestious Lancashire Science Festival. | submit

First up in Preston, The Lancashire Science Festival returns to the University of Central Lancashire on Saturday, May 17.

This is a biennial celebration of all things science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM), which aims to enthuse, inform and inspire the next generation, with a spectacular showcase of the wonders of STEM.

Running between 9am and 4pm, Lancashire Science Festival is free to attend but you must book a ticket online.

A small number workshops do however cost £1.50 with all proceeds going to the University’s Harris Bursary Fund.

Chorley

The comedian brings his new show called ‘Buried Alive (And Loving It)’ to Chorley Theatre on May 16 | Google Maps

The comedian Tom Lawrinson is then bringing his new show ‘Buried Alive (and loving it)’ to the Chorley Theatre on Friday, May 16.

Everything is awful but that's okay, argues Tom in his ridiculously entertaining show about family and growing up in a Spanish subterranean cave.

Buried Alive (and loving it) promises to be for siblings who shared a rubbish childhood and comedy fans alike.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are still available, costing £16

Blackpool

A production shot from Pig Heart Boy. | Ali-Wright

Over on the Fylde Coast, Pig Heart Boy is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Wednesday, May 14 and Friday, May 16.

This is a bold and beautiful stage adaptation of the 1997 novel from multi-award winning writer Malorie Blackman OBE.

Pig Heart Boy explores the thought-provoking themes of childhood illness, identity and the profound choices we make to survive.

Tickets start from £15.50 with group and concession rates available.

Dancers performing at a previous Blackpool Dance Festival. | submit

Also in Blackpool, the Blackpool Dance Festival starts on Saturday, May 17 and continues until Tuesday, May 20.

Taking place at the Winter Gardens and covering a period of thirteen days, the May Blackpool Dance Festival is by far the largest of the five festivals held in Blackpool.

The festival covers Ballroom and Latin American dancing, incorporating the British Open Championships for adult amateur and professional couples, plus formation teams.

Tickets are £45.75.

Lytham St Annes

Scenes from last year's Dragon Boat Race at Fairhaven Lake for the Blue Skies Charity. | Daniel Martino

Finally, in Lytham St Annes, Fairhaven Lake is hosting a Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, May 17.

This charity boat race raises money for the Blues Skies Charity at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Running between 10am and 4pm, the event sold out last year so be quick if you want to take part in the race this year.

Whether you’re a seasoned paddler or a newcomer eager to experience the thrill for the first time, the festival promises to be an unforgettable adventure that will make your heart beat like a drum.

It’s up to 17 people in a boat with registration costing £425 per team (£25pp) and the minimum sponsorship required by boat is £850 (£50pp).