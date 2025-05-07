Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The exciting new stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s much-loved novel Pig Heart Boy will arrive at the Blackpool Grand Theatre next week and below is everything you need to know about it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gifted group of actors from Pig Heart Boy say they can’t wait to bring this bold and beautiful production, that’s been wowing audiences across the country, to the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Wednesday, May 14 and Saturday, May 17.

What is Pig Heart Boy actually about?

Pig Heart Boy explores the thought-provoking themes of childhood illness, identity and the profound choices we make to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a teenage boy called Cameron is diagnosed with a serious heart condition and in urgent need of a transplant.

He is offered a new heart, but with a shortage of human donors the heart in question belongs to a pig named Trudy.

Tensions at home and school ensue as Cameron is faced with a life-changing decision, then becomes a media sensation.

This heartwarming new production of multi-award-winning writer Malorie Blackman’s beloved 1997 novel has been adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Winsome Pinnock and directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, in a Unicorn Theatre co-production with Sheffield Theatres and Children’s Theatre Partnership, marking a thrilling collaboration between leading institutions dedicated to creating thought-provoking theatre for young audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pig Heart Boy arrives in Blackpool next week. | Ali-Wright

Who stars in it?

The talented performers include Immanuel Yeboah as Cameron; Tré Medley as Dr Bryce/Andrew; Akil Young as Mike/Rashid; Christine During as Cathy/Julie; Christina Ngoyi as Marilyn/Elrich/Presenter/Office and Chia Phoenix as Nan/Trudy/Mrs Stewart/LEPAR Lady, with Olivia Williams Freeman and Rhys Lanahan as understudies.

What has been said about the new stage adaption?

Award-winning author and former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman said: “Though I wrote the story a while ago, it is still as relevant today as it was when first published.”

Leading man Immanuel Yeboah, who plays Cameron, added: “It speaks to issues that affect young people and it addresses the need for more organ donors, especially in the black community.”

Commenting particularly on what his character is like, Immanuel said: “He’s cheeky, intelligent and shy but he has a confidence underneath, which is shown through how articulate he is in describing to the audience what is happening to him. I'm really enjoying delving into his emotions and testing my own heart through his story - asking myself 'Do I have a good heart?' and 'What is my relationships with my friends and my family?'"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hadn’t read the Malorie Blackman book before he landed the lead role but his older sister read it when she was in school, as did some of his cousins and friends. "So I knew how important it was to a lot of people. I read it as soon as I got the part because I really wanted to honour Cameron by getting his backstory, all the little intricacies of who he is, from the book and then pouring that into my performance."

Christine During, who plays Cameron's school crush Julie and his mother Cathy in the stage production, read Malorie Blackman’s Pig Heart Boy when she was aged eight or nine and recalls: "I went on to read Noughts and Crosses and now doing this show has given me the urge to go back and look through her full catalogue of stories. I've always loved this particular story because it's about resilience, having a purpose in life, understanding what your goal is and the fact that that can change depending on what is going on in your life at the time. It's about relationships, all of those different dynamics and how layered they can be."

She's also passionate about the need for organ donors in the black community, adding: "There aren't a lot of black people on the donor list. That means that with a young black boy like Cameron their chances of finding a donor are much slimmer because you need somebody who shares a very similar genetic make-up. This play shines a light on how important it is to have conversations around what it is that we do with our bodies after we're gone - the relationship between the physical and the spiritual and how they can be separated so that your body can be used for betterment after your demise."

L: Immanuel Yeboah. R: Christine During | submit

Christina Ngoyi plays Cameron's best friend Marilyn, a doctor and scientist named Dr. Ehrlich, TV presenter Rhys Evans and a newspaper reporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relationships are one of the key themes of the story for Ngoyi, who says: "It's really beautiful seeing how Cameron interacts with everyone and how everyone interacts with him as a child who has an illness. It shows audience members grace and compassion and how those can go a long way."

Performer, writer and director Chia Phoenix is taking on the roles of school teacher Mrs Stewart, Cameron's beloved Nan, Trudy the pig and an animal activist.

As a creative arts therapist as well as an actor, Phoenix salutes the healing power of theatre, commenting: "Creative arts therapy is about understanding the power of creativity, what it does to the brain, creating new neurological pathways, helping you work around what you've gone through. In school my drama teacher said 'You allow people in the audience to have a cathartic experience, you are able to connect with them and take them on this journey, and you've got the power of emotion in your hands'. That has stayed with me. They can cry, they can laugh, then they leave feeling lighter."

Olivia Freeman, part of the ensemble, first discovered Pig Heart Boy when she was in school and says: "Both in the book and now on stage, it's a story about hope, relationships, family, friends, how all of that affects you in your everyday life when you're young. It's also about never giving up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L to R: Christina Ngoyi, Chia Phoenix and Olivia Williams Freeman. | submit

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Tickets start from £15.50 with school/group rates and concessions available.

Please call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information.

The age recommendation for the show is aged 9+.

Pig Heart Boy is considered to be a thought-provoking theatre experience for children aged 9-12yrs -an ideal choice for Key Stage 2 and 3 students.

An educational Resource Pack is also available to download at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/pig-heart-boy.