Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

First up in Preston, on Monday, November 23 you can enjoy a party with Santa at Preston North End FC.

Taking place at Deepdale between 4:00pm to 6:00pm, PNE say the event is going to be so much fun for the kids with Santa the DJ playing all their favourite kids music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the ticket is a special gift from Santa and an unlimited kids buffet.

Adults also go free and the bar will be open for the duration of the event.

Tickets are £20 per child

Chorley

In Chorley, the North West’s leading comedy/folk group, the Houghton Weavers are in town on Saturday, December 28.

There will be two shows throughout the day at Chorley Theatre, the first at 2:30pm, although this one has sold out, and the second at 7:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect an evening of festive fun, stories and songs as they bring their unique blend of popular folk music, humour and audience participation to the stage.

Tickets are £15

Chico, the Houghton Weavers and the cast of Cinderella panto are all in Lancashire next week. | various

Fleetwood

Over on the Fylde Coast, Saturday, December 28 sees the opening night of Sleeping Beauty at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall.

This classic pantomime promises to bring laughter, magic, and adventure with delightful characters, dazzling costumes, and hilarious antics.

The panto stars former X Factor icon Chico as the King and Allo ‘Allo’s Vicki Michelle who as Carabosse the wicked fairy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show runs until New Year’s Eve and tickets are £17 each plus a £2 booking fee.

Blackpool

The Blackpool Grand Theatre’s festive pantomime Cinderella is also on all week.

This captivating tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings stars TV sensation Hayley Tamaddon and stand-up comedy star Steve Royle is a laugh- a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, top musical hits, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained.

Tickets start at £15.

Read More Lancashire TV star Steve Pemberton announces new Inside No. 9 project

All over!

It goes without saying that various restaurants and bars are hosting Christmas day dinners on the big day itself, Wednesday, December 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst many venues will be fully booked by now, you are in luck at some places still.

So if the thought of feeding your hoard this Christmas Day is weighing you down, you can always book onto a last minute festive day out.

Examples of venues that do still have spaces this Christmas include Offshore in Lytham St Annes and Bistro Pierre in Preston.

So there are our five top things to do next week but whatever you’re up to, have a good one! We also wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!