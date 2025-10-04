5 things to do in & around Preston and Blackpool next week inc spectacular shows

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Preston and Blackpool

Preston

Getty Images

First up in Preston, the American blues-punk-rock and soul band The Bellrays are performing at The Ferret on Thursday, October 9.

First founded in California 30 years ago, The Bellrays latest tour comes following the release of their 13th album ‘Heavy Steady Go!’

For Thursday’s show they will be supported by the Lancaster band TV Face.

The show is on between 7:00pm and 11:00pm.

Tickets are still available and currently cost £18.15 online.

Chorley

The Totally Improvised Musical returns to Chorley Theatre next week. | Show poster

In Chorley, The Totally Improvised Musical returns to Chorley Theatre on Saturday, October 11.

Every night is opening night as these top improvisers compose brand-new comedy musicals from your title suggestions.

The story, songs, characters and “choreography” are all made up on the spot with live music and lots of laughter.

Musical mayhem is guaranteed in a show that has been selling out at festivals across the country and picking up rave reviews.

Tickets cost £8.93 with booking fees.

Blackpool

Blackpool plays host to the World Fireworks Championships again next weekend. | Dave Nelson.

Over on the Fylde Coast, the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool returns on Saturday, October 11.

Taking place once again over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower, next weekend’s event is a continuation of the Champion of Champions series in which former winners battle it out to be named world champion.

This time it is the turn of the 2015 winner, Orion from Canada.

The event is free to access with build-up starting from 7.30pm and the display starting at approximately 8.30pm.

The Imperial Classical Ballet presents Swan Lake in Blackpool next week | Show poster

Also in Blackpoo,l the iconic ballet Swan Lake is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, September 12.

The Imperial Classical Ballet makes a welcome return with its enchanting production of Swan Lake set to Tchaikovsky’s rich score.

This compelling story follows the tragic romance of Princess Odette, who is cursed by an evil spell to live as a swan by day and a woman by night.

From the dazzling opulence of the palace ballroom to the hauntingly beautiful moonlit lake, Swan Lake is a feast for the eyes and soul, featuring some of the most exquisite choreography and music ever created.

Tickets are still available and start from £37.

Lytham

Joe McElderry performs in Lytham next week | Getty Images for The National Lo

Finally, in Lytham, the singer Joe McElderry is performing at Lowther Pavillion on Thursday, October 9.

Joe is taking his signature style back on the road this Autumn with his 'Live 2025' tour, intertwining operatic nuances and modern-day masterpieces.

Dive into a live musical experience exploring an eclectic mix of self- penned high energy hits and timeless classics.

The show runs between 7:30pm and 10:00pm but meet and greet ticket holders get to arrive at 5.45.

Tickets are £32 for general admission and £75 for meet and greet.

You can also see all the shows coming to Preston and Chorley in October here and Blackpool here.