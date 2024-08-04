33 fabulously colourful pictures from day 3 of the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 4th Aug 2024, 16:36 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 20:14 BST

Fans of punk rock were in for a treat at the four-day Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.

Thousands of fans turned out on Saturday to watch a feast of energetic live music, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens.

The festival, which began in real style on Thursday, saw acts including Sham 69, UK Subs, The Tom Robinson Band, Lydia Lunch, Clobber and Splodgenessabounds, to name but a few.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures.

Cock Sparrer.

1. Rebellion Festival

Cock Sparrer. Photo: DARREN NELSON

RUTS. D.C.

2. Rebellion Festival

RUTS. D.C. Photo: DARREN NELSON

BAD MANNERS.

3. Rebellion Festival

BAD MANNERS. Photo: DARREN NELSON

RUTS. D.C.

4. Rebellion Festival

RUTS. D.C. Photo: DARREN NELSON

COCK SPARRER entertaining the crowd.

5. Rebellion Festival

COCK SPARRER entertaining the crowd. Photo: DARREN NELSON

Lene Lovich.

6. Rebellion Festival

Lene Lovich. Photo: DARREN NELSON

