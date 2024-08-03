29 fabulous pictures of acts from the second day of Rebellion festival in Blackpool

Thousands of fans have turned up to watch a feast of energetic live music, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens over four days.

The festival, which concludes on Sunday, continued on Friday with acts including The Stranglers, Toyah, The Anti Nowehere League, Spizzenergi, the Babboon Show and Gorgol Bordello, to name but a few.

Here are some fabulous photos of those acts taken by photographer Darren Nelson.

Although most of the tickets have now sold out, organisers urge people interested in possible late tickets to check for returns.

A day ticket costs £88, while a full four-day festival ticket for all performances costs £ 230. There may be a small booking fee.

The Stranglers performing at Rebellion 2024

The Babboon Show at Rebellion 2024 in Blackpool.

Bar stool Preachers at Rebellion 2024.

The Stranglers on stage at Rebellion 2024.

The Stranglers at Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens