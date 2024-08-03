29 fabulous pictures of acts from the second day of Rebellion festival in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 14:48 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 20:43 BST

There really was feast of live music for fans of punk rock as more acts delighted crowds on the second day of the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.

Thousands of fans have turned up to watch a feast of energetic live music, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens over four days.

The festival, which concludes on Sunday, continued on Friday with acts including The Stranglers, Toyah, The Anti Nowehere League, Spizzenergi, the Babboon Show and Gorgol Bordello, to name but a few.

Here are some fabulous photos of those acts taken by photographer Darren Nelson.

Although most of the tickets have now sold out, organisers urge people interested in possible late tickets to check for returns.

A day ticket costs £88, while a full four-day festival ticket for all performances costs £ 230. There may be a small booking fee.

To book tickets, subject to availability click here

The Stranglers performing at Rebellion 2024 Photo: Dave Nelson

1. Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Stranglers

The Stranglers performing at Rebellion 2024 Photo: Dave Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Stranglers Photo: Dave Nelson

The Babboon Show at Rebllion 2024 in Blackpool. Photo Darren Nelson

2. Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Babboon Show

The Babboon Show at Rebllion 2024 in Blackpool. Photo Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Babboon Show. {hoto Darren Nelson

Bar stool Preachers at Rebellion 2024. Picture: Darren Nelson

3. Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured Bar stool Preachers

Bar stool Preachers at Rebellion 2024. Picture: Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

The Stranglers on stage at Rebellion 2024. Photp Darren Nelson

4. Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Stranglers

The Stranglers on stage at Rebellion 2024. Photp Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Strangler

5. Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Stranglers

Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured The Strangler | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

SPIZZ ENERGI at Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens. Photo Darren Nelson

6. Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens Friday 2nd Aug till Sun 4th Aug 2024 . Pictured SPIZZ ENERGI

SPIZZ ENERGI at Rebellion Festival Blackpool Winter Gardens. Photo Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: DARREN NELSON

