Plans to build 25 new houses in Poulton have been lodged with Wyre planners – the latest of several recent developments in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals – submitted on behalf of Baxter Homes, have been earmarked for land to the north of Berry’s Lane, around 500m west of Poulton town centre.

The scheme is the latest of several housing projects which have seen a total of around a thousand new homes earmarked for the town in recent years, as part of a housing requirement in the Wyre Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also part of a larger project on land south of Blackpool Road, which in total comprises 300 dwellings, a new primary school and a car park to serve

The allocated housing site on Berry's Lane, Poulton.

Poulton town centre.

Poulton has needed to find new homes as part of Wyre’s Local Plan housing obligations.

However, some residents have questioned whether the small market town has the infrastructure to cope with so many new houses, with fears that it will exacerbate existing road congestion issues.

The latest application entails the construction of 25 homes with associated new estate roads and green space on land on the north west side Of Berry’s Lane.

Homes will include both two and three storey designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite wider concerns over new housing being voiced by some residents, this latest application has attraction just one objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The correspondent stated: “:I object to this development due to the proposed car park is not started to date.

"This is another application without all detail confirmed and designed and leaves the drainage under additional pressure without additional infrastructure being designed for the Horsebridge Water Course feeding to the Skippool Sluice Gates.”

In a planning and design statement on behalf of the applicants, planning consultants Smith & Love stated: “Technical matters including highway safety, tree protection, ecology, flood risk, drainage and ground conditions have been thoroughly investigated, and the accompanying surveys and reports demonstrate that there are no valid technical reasons to preclude development of the application site.