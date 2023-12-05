The new A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass will open the week beginning December 18.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The major new route, which is being built around Little Singleton, opens to road users in a phased approach.

The National Highways scheme will reduce congestion and improve safety, while removing a major bottleneck on the main road to Fleetwood. The improvements are designed to combat the heavy traffic that builds between Windy Harbour and Skippool during peak traffic hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways Senior Project Manager Tom Peckitt said: “We are delighted to be opening the bypass to road users for the first time this month. A phased approach, with traffic running single file at 30mph, allows us to safely complete work at key junctions so people can experience the benefits of the new road as soon as possible.

Construction work on the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“In particular, this method allows us to finish the traffic islands at the new Skippool Bridge junction, which means we can avoid the need for temporary three-way lights on Mains Lane – a measure that would’ve undoubtedly caused disruption.

“I’d like to thank residents and road users for their patience while we complete the final part of this highly complex engineering project which will vastly improve journeys.”

A 30mph speed limit will be in place while engineers finish work at the Skippool, Skippool Bridge and Poulton junctions. The bypass will be fully operational later this winter, making use of all four lanes and four new junctions. National speed limit will be in place, dropping to 50mph at Poulton junction and 40mph at Skippool.