21 colourful pictures of Blackpool Pride that show 'Together we are Stronger' unity

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:57 BST
Hundreds of people turned out to show their love for the Blackpool Pride event which was held over the weekend.

The theme of this year’s Pride Parade was ‘Together we are Stronger’, which started at the Sandcastle/South Pier and headed along the promenade towards North Pier where local LGBT+ allies gathered in Blackpool to show their support.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous pictures.

21 pictures as hundreds turn out to show love for Blackpool Pride event

1. Blackpool Pride Festival

21 pictures as hundreds turn out to show love for Blackpool Pride event Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography

2. Blackpool Pride Festival

The amazing volunteers at the event. Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography

3. Blackpool Pride Festival

Is that Boy George? Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography

4. Blackpool Pride Festival

Strike a pose! Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography

5. Blackpool Pride Festival

We are the Cheeky Girls! Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography

6. Blackpool Pride Festival

Celebrating in style! Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography

Related topics:North PierBlackpool