The theme of this year’s Pride Parade was ‘Together we are Stronger’, which started at the Sandcastle/South Pier and headed along the promenade towards North Pier where local LGBT+ allies gathered in Blackpool to show their support.
Take a look at some of the gorgeous pictures.
1. Blackpool Pride Festival
21 pictures as hundreds turn out to show love for Blackpool Pride event Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography
2. Blackpool Pride Festival
The amazing volunteers at the event. Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography
3. Blackpool Pride Festival
Is that Boy George? Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography
4. Blackpool Pride Festival
Strike a pose! Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography
5. Blackpool Pride Festival
We are the Cheeky Girls! Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography
6. Blackpool Pride Festival
Celebrating in style! Photo: Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde's Pride Festival/Elizabeth Gomm Photography