30 heartwarming pictures of sun, smiles, and supporters at the Blackpool Pride parade

With the theme of this year’s Pride Parade, which started at the Sandcastle/South Pier and headed along the promenade towards North Pier, being ‘Together we are Stronger’, countless local LGBT+ allies gathered in Blackpool this weekend from across Lancashire to show their support.

Lighting up the 3km parade route with a multitude of colour, kindness, and vivacity, the Blackpool Pride parade encouraged as many walkers, vehicles, and supporters to come down as possible to show everyone that the Pride flag was indeed flying high.