20 new jobs created at new Domino's store in Poulton-le-Fylde

A new Domino’s pizza store in Poulton has served up 20 jobs after opening its doors earlier this month.

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:13 GMT- 1 min read
Some of the staff at the new Domino's store in Poulton-le-Fylde
Some of the staff at the new Domino's store in Poulton-le-Fylde
Some of the staff at the new Domino's store in Poulton-le-Fylde

The food chain opened its new store on Tithebarn Street on Wednesday March 8, welcoming new job roles including pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

The outlet, based in the former Thai by Night restaurant premises which closed last October, is open seven days a week from 11am – 11pm.

The new store has also extended its delivery range and will now service addresses in Hambleton.

Italian takeaway plan for former Blackpool cafe

To celebrate the launch, the store is also giving away personal pizzas to 100 lucky customers.

To be in with a chance of winning head to the Poulton-le-fylde Facebook page.

This competition runs until Sunday March.26.

Kai Adair, store manager at Poulton Le Fylde Domino’s said: “We’re excited to have opened a new store in Poulton.

“We’re still on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team including customer service representatives, pizza makers and trainee shift runners.

"With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career as a team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

Domino’s has several existing Fylde coast outlets, including Blackpool branches on Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive, Waterloo Road and Abbey Road in Squires Gate, in addition to branches in Thornton, Ansdell and Fleetwood.

It remains a popular brand nationwide, with 1,202 Domino’s stores currently open in the UK.

Anyone interested in a position in-store can contact the Recruitment Team at [email protected]

