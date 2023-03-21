Some of the staff at the new Domino's store in Poulton-le-Fylde

The food chain opened its new store on Tithebarn Street on Wednesday March 8, welcoming new job roles including pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

Although

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlet, based in the former Thai by Night restaurant premises which closed last October, is open seven days a week from 11am – 11pm.

The new store has also extended its delivery range and will now service addresses in Hambleton.

To celebrate the launch, the store is also giving away personal pizzas to 100 lucky customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of winning head to the Poulton-le-fylde Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This competition runs until Sunday March.26.

Kai Adair, store manager at Poulton Le Fylde Domino’s said: “We’re excited to have opened a new store in Poulton.

“We’re still on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team including customer service representatives, pizza makers and trainee shift runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career as a team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

Domino’s has several existing Fylde coast outlets, including Blackpool branches on Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive, Waterloo Road and Abbey Road in Squires Gate, in addition to branches in Thornton, Ansdell and Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains a popular brand nationwide, with 1,202 Domino’s stores currently open in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement Hide Ad