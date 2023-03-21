A plan has been submitted to Blackpool Council to convert the former Mama’s Kitchen cafe and diner at the the north end of Marton Drive into an Italian takeaway.

Mama’s Kitchen closed last year and applicant Marzia Barbero wants to bring new life to the premises, which face Marton Drive’s Spen Corner junction with Waterloo Road, Ansdell Road and Hawes Side Lane.

A consultation with neighbours and other interested parties is under way and runs until April 6, after which council planners will decide whether on not to give the go-ahead