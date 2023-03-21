News you can trust since 1873
Italian takeaway plan for former Blackpool cafe

A new hot food takeaway could be coming to a busy area of Blackpool.

By Tony Durkin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

A plan has been submitted to Blackpool Council to convert the former Mama’s Kitchen cafe and diner at the the north end of Marton Drive into an Italian takeaway.

Mama’s Kitchen closed last year and applicant Marzia Barbero wants to bring new life to the premises, which face Marton Drive’s Spen Corner junction with Waterloo Road, Ansdell Road and Hawes Side Lane.

A consultation with neighbours and other interested parties is under way and runs until April 6, after which council planners will decide whether on not to give the go-ahead

The former Mama's Kitchen premises on Marton Drive at Blackpool'sSpen Corner, which the applicant wants to turn into an Italian takeaway.
