The UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer celebrated the opening of its new store at Blackpool Retail Park, Squires Gate Lane, on Saturday with a host of crafting activities, product offers and goody bags for the first 100 customers who walked through the doors.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Peter Hunter, and Mayoress Anne-Marie Hunter.

The new Hobbycraft store offers customers the retailers’ extensive range of crafting products from art, baking, home craft, papercraft, knitting, sewing, kids’ crafts and model making to accessories for weddings, celebrations and much more.

Throughout the day, customers were able to enjoy a host of fun crafting activities, including a free Face Painting stand hosted by Snazaroo. One lucky customer, Jenny, also claimed a £50 Snazaroo bundle after finding Hobbycraft’s Golden Ticket, which was hidden somewhere in the store prior to opening.

Take a look at the fabulous pictures captured by Lee Boswell.

