19 pictures as hundreds queue for the opening of new Hobbycraft store in Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:58 BST
Hundreds of excited customers queued at the new Hobbycraft store in Blackpool as it opened its doors over the weekend.

The UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer celebrated the opening of its new store at Blackpool Retail Park, Squires Gate Lane, on Saturday with a host of crafting activities, product offers and goody bags for the first 100 customers who walked through the doors.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Peter Hunter, and Mayoress Anne-Marie Hunter.

The new Hobbycraft store offers customers the retailers’ extensive range of crafting products from art, baking, home craft, papercraft, knitting, sewing, kids’ crafts and model making to accessories for weddings, celebrations and much more.

Throughout the day, customers were able to enjoy a host of fun crafting activities, including a free Face Painting stand hosted by Snazaroo. One lucky customer, Jenny, also claimed a £50 Snazaroo bundle after finding Hobbycraft’s Golden Ticket, which was hidden somewhere in the store prior to opening.

Take a look at the fabulous pictures captured by Lee Boswell.

It's open!

1. New Hobbycraft store opens in Blackpool

It's open! Photo: UGC

A happy customer!

2. New Hobbycraft store opens in Blackpool

A happy customer! Photo: UGC

Inside the new store.

3. New Hobbycraft store opens in Blackpool

Inside the new store. Photo: UGC

An arts and crafts lover's paradise!

4. New Hobbycraft store opens in Blackpool

An arts and crafts lover's paradise! Photo: UGC

One of the staff assisting a customer.

5. New Hobbycraft store opens in Blackpool

One of the staff assisting a customer. Photo: UGC

There was also face painting on the day.

6. New Hobbycraft store opens in Blackpool

There was also face painting on the day. Photo: UGC

Related topics:BlackpoolMayor