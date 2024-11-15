19 excited pictures of Strictly Come Dancing stars arriving in Blackpool

Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:57 GMT

Strictly Come Dancing stars have arrived in Blackpool and photographer Dave Nelson was there to capture the scenes.

Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing is this weekend and both the stars and the town are excited for the party to begin.

This morning, the BBC show’s celebrity contestants and professional dancers arrived at the iconic Tower Ballroom and were met by crowds of fans.

Take a look at 19 pictures of the Strictly stars arriving in Blackpool below.

Comedian Chris McCausland poses with fans

1. Chris McCausland (1)

Comedian Chris McCausland poses with fans | Dave Nelson

Chris McCausland heads into the Tower Ballroom

2. Chris McCausland (2)

Chris McCausland heads into the Tower Ballroom | Dave Nelson

JLS star JB Gill takes a selfie with a fan

3. JB Gill (1)

JLS star JB Gill takes a selfie with a fan | Dave Nelson

JB Gill poses for the camera

4. JB Gill (2)

JB Gill poses for the camera | Dave Nelson

Dancer Vito Coppola poses with some crocs and nutella socks

5. Vito Coppola

Dancer Vito Coppola poses with some crocs and nutella socks | Dave Nelson

Islander Tasha Ghouri spots something interesting

6. Tasha Ghouri (1)

Islander Tasha Ghouri spots something interesting | Dave Nelson

