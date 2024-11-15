Watch as Blackpool Tower lights up to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:33 GMT
Watch as our iconic Blackpool Tower lights up to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week.
Strictly Come Dancing put on its own Blackpool Illuminations display last night. Credit: BBC
Strictly Come Dancing put on its own Blackpool Illuminations display last night. Credit: BBC | BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has arrived in Blackpool ready for its highly anticipated Blackpool Week this weekend.

To welcome the BBC show, Blackpool Tower lit up in Strictly colours last night and also had Strictly images projected on its front.

One of our reporters was there to capture the scenes, so take a look at the video above.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Tonight, we celebrated Strictly in Blackpool with a breathtaking light display on Blackpool Tower, featuring a custom Strictly design that paid tribute to our 20th anniversary in true sparkling style! The Tower came alive, bringing Strictly magic to this iconic landmark ahead of this weekend's show.”

You can also find out what the Strictly stars had to say about Blackpool Week here.

