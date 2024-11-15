Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as our iconic Blackpool Tower lights up to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing put on its own Blackpool Illuminations display last night. Credit: BBC | BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has arrived in Blackpool ready for its highly anticipated Blackpool Week this weekend.

To welcome the BBC show, Blackpool Tower lit up in Strictly colours last night and also had Strictly images projected on its front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of our reporters was there to capture the scenes, so take a look at the video above.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Tonight, we celebrated Strictly in Blackpool with a breathtaking light display on Blackpool Tower, featuring a custom Strictly design that paid tribute to our 20th anniversary in true sparkling style! The Tower came alive, bringing Strictly magic to this iconic landmark ahead of this weekend's show.”

You can also find out what the Strictly stars had to say about Blackpool Week here.