15 dazzling pictures as Finland put on a spectacular show at the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:43 BST
The World Fireworks Championship returned on Saturday evening with Finland providing an illuminating display that wowed the crowds.

The Scandinavian nation was represented by Pyroman Finland Ltd, who displayed their full artistry.

Poland opened the event with a dazzling spectacle from the Nakaja Art team on Saturday, September 7, and the competition will conclude with a presentation from the USA on Saturday, October 5.

All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions. The build up will start from 7.30pm, and firing approx 8.30pm.

Photographer Dave Nelson captured these amazing shots of Finland’s entry on Saturday.

World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool.

1. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool

World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson

On Saturday night it was Finland's time to shine.

2. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool

On Saturday night it was Finland's time to shine. Photo: Dave Nelson

The night sky in Blackpool lights up with gorgeous colours.

3. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool

The night sky in Blackpool lights up with gorgeous colours. Photo: Dave Nelson

All the colours.

4. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool

All the colours. Photo: Dave Nelson

A sea of green and gold.

5. Finland's entry in the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool

A sea of green and gold. Photo: Dave Nelson

An impressive sight.

6