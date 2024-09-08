Amazing pictures capture Poland's entry into World Firework Championships in Blackpool
The skies above Blackpool’s iconic Tower were splattered in colour as the championship got underway this weekend.
Thousands of people crammed on to Blackpool Promenade to see the lightshow above the resort.
Photographer Lee Mansfield captured these amazing shots of Poland’s entry on Saturday.
The stunning displays, which are set to music, take place once again over the beach and are all free to access.
This year’s event opened last night with a display by the team from Nakaja Art in Poland, who have more than 25 years of experience of staging firework displays across Europe and Central America.
Week two of the competition, will take place on Saturday 21 September, will see the team from Pyroman Finland Ltd display their artistry. The company, established 20 years ago, is Finland’s leading supplier of pyrotechnics and special effects. The final display, on Saturday 5 October, will be staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA.
All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions. The build up will start from 7.30pm, and firing approx 8.30pm.
