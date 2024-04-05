BY YAZZ. opened its perfectly groomed doors to the public on Easter Sunday on 151 Red Bank Road.

The beauty salon is owned by Yazz Fletcher, 24, who started out as a one woman business in her mum's back room five years ago perfecting women's makeup once a week.

The salon will be offering all types of hair and beauty treatments from nails, to eyelashes, from a team of highly recommended professionals.

Take a look at 14 fabulous pictures.

She has also been nominated for a beauty and aesthetics award after her mum put her forward for the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards (LBA's) 2024.

