A new hair and beauty salon has opened in Blackpool after an impressive 10 day turnaround.

BY YAZZ. opened its perfectly groomed doors to the public yesterday (Easter Sunday) on 151 Red Bank Road.

The beauty salon is owned by Yazz Fletcher, 24, who started out as a one woman business in her mum's back room five years ago perfecting women's makeup once a week.

BY YAZZ. opened its doors on Easter Sunday. Pictured is owner Yazz Fletcher (left) and lash technician Lauren Partridge.

Yazz, who attended Phil Winston's Theatreworks in Blackpool, had left school wanting to carve out a career in all types of dance. However fate had other ideas and decided to intervene.

Yazz said: "I left school wanting to be a dancer but I loved doing other dancers' make up and decided to change careers.

"It has hands down been the most challenging but rewarding few months of my life.

Yazz (centre) with her team described the opening as the most challenging but rewarding few months of her life

"Genuine blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting my little shop open in just 10 days and I now have a salon and nine members of staff."

The salon will be offering all types of hair and beauty treatments from nails, to eyelashes, from a team of highly recommended professionals. She added: "I could not have done it without my amazing friends and family.