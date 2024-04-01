New hair and beauty salon BY YAZZ. opens on Red Bank Road, Blackpool
A new hair and beauty salon has opened in Blackpool after an impressive 10 day turnaround.
BY YAZZ. opened its perfectly groomed doors to the public yesterday (Easter Sunday) on 151 Red Bank Road.
The beauty salon is owned by Yazz Fletcher, 24, who started out as a one woman business in her mum's back room five years ago perfecting women's makeup once a week.
Yazz, who attended Phil Winston's Theatreworks in Blackpool, had left school wanting to carve out a career in all types of dance. However fate had other ideas and decided to intervene.
Yazz said: "I left school wanting to be a dancer but I loved doing other dancers' make up and decided to change careers.
"It has hands down been the most challenging but rewarding few months of my life.
"Genuine blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting my little shop open in just 10 days and I now have a salon and nine members of staff."
The salon will be offering all types of hair and beauty treatments from nails, to eyelashes, from a team of highly recommended professionals. She added: "I could not have done it without my amazing friends and family.
"Every single one of them have put their 100 per cent effort into getting the shop right for me and I cant thank them enough."
