13 most interesting Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last 2 weeks

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 14:30 BST

Take a look at 13 of the most interesting planning applications submitted to Wyre Council over the past two weeks.

Across Wyre, 32 planning applications were validated between Monday, January 13 and Sunday, January 26, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

Below we have only featured 13 of the most interesting of these applications, which include a new sushi and thai takeaway, Central Co-Operative store and a wellness retreat village.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

13 of the most interesting Wyre planning applications from last 2 weeks

Application validated on Jan 27 for Listed Building Consent for the erection of 3no. dwellings following the demolition of existing agricultural buildings, and the erection of a stables, and a rear extension and alteration to dwelling.

Application validated on Jan 28 for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed change of use of dwelling (C3) to a childrens care home (C2) for one young person (under the age of 18) with up to two carers providing 24 hour care

Application validated on Jan 30 for Telecommunication notification- Regulation 5 notification for the installation of fixed line broadband apparatus

Application validated on Jan 31 for proposed erection of 2 buildings comprising of 11 holiday cottages (C3) with ancillary on site retail shop, wellness studio and car parking, following demolition of existing kennel site buildings (resubmission of 23/01150/FULMAJ)

Application validated on Jan 31 for advertisement consent for the installation of 2.no illuminated letters, 1.no double sided totem and 4.no window vinyls

