Plans submitted for sushi and Thai takeaway at former Poulton-le-Fylde taxi office

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Feb 2025, 17:10 BST
Plans have been submitted to Wyre Council to allow a business in Poulton to open a late night takeaway serving Thai food and dishes such as sushi.

The business would be based at 10 Blackpool Old Road, the former offices of Poulton Cabs, which has recently been home to a takeaway sandwich shop called Takeaway No 10.

Poulton Cabs, meanwhile has moved nextdoor and is now operating at premises at number 8 Blackpool Old Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Plans have been submitted which would allow a hot food takeaway to open on Blackpool Old Road, if approvedplaceholder image
Plans have been submitted which would allow a hot food takeaway to open on Blackpool Old Road, if approved | Google

The applicant for the hot food takeaway, listed as Christopher James, has applied to a varuation of the conditons which were originally stipulted when the sandwich shop owners successfully applied for a chnage of use from a taxi office to premises serving food in 2023.

In planning papers, the applicant stated: “We propose to offer a Thai/Sushi offering and we need to be able to offer take-away services in the evening.

“We would like the opening hours to be amended to 12pm - 10pm Monday to Sunday inclusive .”

The applucation, lodged with planners on February 5 this year, is currently pending.

Related topics:Poulton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice