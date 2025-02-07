Plans submitted for sushi and Thai takeaway at former Poulton-le-Fylde taxi office
The business would be based at 10 Blackpool Old Road, the former offices of Poulton Cabs, which has recently been home to a takeaway sandwich shop called Takeaway No 10.
Poulton Cabs, meanwhile has moved nextdoor and is now operating at premises at number 8 Blackpool Old Road.
The applicant for the hot food takeaway, listed as Christopher James, has applied to a varuation of the conditons which were originally stipulted when the sandwich shop owners successfully applied for a chnage of use from a taxi office to premises serving food in 2023.
In planning papers, the applicant stated: “We propose to offer a Thai/Sushi offering and we need to be able to offer take-away services in the evening.
“We would like the opening hours to be amended to 12pm - 10pm Monday to Sunday inclusive .”
The applucation, lodged with planners on February 5 this year, is currently pending.