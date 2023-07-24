News you can trust since 1873
100-year-old wood stove included in readers’ list of oldest household appliances

We got Prestonians thinking about the oldest appliances they own and, from a 60 year old mixing bowl to some quirky answers, they didn’t disappoint.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST

Here are some of the items they listed:

Elizabeth Gomm: “My Kenwood Chefette hand mixer, it was a gift in 1972. I also have a straining spoon which goes back further than that!”

Jayne Beddis: “My mum-in-law’s pot mixing bowl. Love it. It's at least 60 years old.”

Readers have named their oldest household appliances including a sewing machine like the one pictured aboveReaders have named their oldest household appliances including a sewing machine like the one pictured above
Dawn Simmons: “My hand mixer 41 years old! Still working and gets used every week.”

Linda Nagle: “My hand held food mixer. I bought it in 1979.”

Tracey Wells: “My husband.”

Barrie Walker: “My wife, couldn’t do without her. Also the most valuable.”

Ryan owns a late 1800s/1900s uranium glass (pictured)Ryan owns a late 1800s/1900s uranium glass (pictured)
Kaye Elizabeth: “I’ve got my mum’s pressure cooker.”

Norma Shuttleworth: “My hand mixer made by Krupps which is over 40 years old and still works perfectly.”

Sharon Hamilton: “My mum's Tupperware dishes, 60+ years.”

Pam Atkin: “I still have my mum's hand mixer that my mum and dad got as a wedding present in 1950. So 73 years old!”

Gail Power: “Cheese slicer that my friend brought back from Norway in 1976.”

Michelle Wilkinson: “Record player from the 80's”.

Rik Mc: “100 year old wood stove.”

Isobel Page: “My mum’s liquidiser from the 70’s still going strong.”

Yvonne Archer: “Ironing board 44 years old.”

Janice Gale: “Freezer 40 years old.”

Kathryn Gardner: “My iron and ironing board bought in 2002.”

Dawn Lord: “An electric knife. It was a wedding present September 1982 and still in use today.”

Heather Playle: “Slow cooker, 1983.”

Julie Bailey: “Miele washing machine nearly 40 years old and still works great.”

Gillian Hudson: My gran’s bread knife. I've had it for over 40 years and it was my grans before that. Must be at least 60 years old.”

Debbie Chatterton Rawson: “A roasting dish, that was my mums from the 60s, still going strong.”

Beverley Goodred: “Electric pan 47 years ago.”

Lesley Caton: “My cast iron casserole dish from 1971.”

Linda Bradshaw: “My mum’s rolling pin.”

Jean Short: “My first catering whisk is now 40 years old and still going strong.”

Wayne Gillions: “Black and Decker hedge trimmer from 1984.”

Ryan Wade Wilson: “Not appliance but I own late 1800s/1900s uranium glass if that counts.”