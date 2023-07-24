100-year-old wood stove included in readers’ list of oldest household appliances
Here are some of the items they listed:
Elizabeth Gomm: “My Kenwood Chefette hand mixer, it was a gift in 1972. I also have a straining spoon which goes back further than that!”
Jayne Beddis: “My mum-in-law’s pot mixing bowl. Love it. It's at least 60 years old.”
Dawn Simmons: “My hand mixer 41 years old! Still working and gets used every week.”
Linda Nagle: “My hand held food mixer. I bought it in 1979.”
Tracey Wells: “My husband.”
Barrie Walker: “My wife, couldn’t do without her. Also the most valuable.”
Kaye Elizabeth: “I’ve got my mum’s pressure cooker.”
Norma Shuttleworth: “My hand mixer made by Krupps which is over 40 years old and still works perfectly.”
Sharon Hamilton: “My mum's Tupperware dishes, 60+ years.”
Pam Atkin: “I still have my mum's hand mixer that my mum and dad got as a wedding present in 1950. So 73 years old!”
Gail Power: “Cheese slicer that my friend brought back from Norway in 1976.”
Michelle Wilkinson: “Record player from the 80's”.
Rik Mc: “100 year old wood stove.”
Isobel Page: “My mum’s liquidiser from the 70’s still going strong.”
Yvonne Archer: “Ironing board 44 years old.”
Janice Gale: “Freezer 40 years old.”
Kathryn Gardner: “My iron and ironing board bought in 2002.”
Dawn Lord: “An electric knife. It was a wedding present September 1982 and still in use today.”
Heather Playle: “Slow cooker, 1983.”
Julie Bailey: “Miele washing machine nearly 40 years old and still works great.”
Gillian Hudson: My gran’s bread knife. I've had it for over 40 years and it was my grans before that. Must be at least 60 years old.”
Debbie Chatterton Rawson: “A roasting dish, that was my mums from the 60s, still going strong.”
Beverley Goodred: “Electric pan 47 years ago.”
Lesley Caton: “My cast iron casserole dish from 1971.”
Linda Bradshaw: “My mum’s rolling pin.”
Jean Short: “My first catering whisk is now 40 years old and still going strong.”
Wayne Gillions: “Black and Decker hedge trimmer from 1984.”
Ryan Wade Wilson: “Not appliance but I own late 1800s/1900s uranium glass if that counts.”