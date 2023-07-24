What was the confession?

Appearing on Radio Two’s ‘Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show’, with her Barbie co-star, Ryan Gosling, Margot admitted she once faked her own death to scare a babysitter!

Explaining the story, Margot, 33, said: “We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool,” the actress told presenter Zoe Ball. “And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath and I didn’t want to and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you’.”

Left: Margot Robbie. Right: Zoe Ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margot continued: “And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife [near her body]. And I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me. But it was worth the wait.”

When Zoe asked if the prank left the babysitter running and “screaming from the house,” Margot replied, “Oh yeah.”

What was said about Barbie?

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Also in the interview, Margot, who produced the film as well as playing the lead, described the Barbie mania as a “rose coloured fever dream, the world’s turned pink.”

When Zoe asked what it was like to have the film out there for people to see, Margot answered: “Our baby’s all grown up and gone off to college and going to forget about us now. No, it’s really exciting, it’s been a five year journey for me at this point and I’m just so excited for people to see it and it’s just such a blast, I’m just thrilled that it’s finally out there in the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canadian actor Ryan meanwhile admitted that the first thing he thought when asked to play Ken was “Do I have to shave my legs for this?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old continued: “It was such a tonal sympthony if you will that I was a little worried that I might be the one thing out of tune because it was so beautifully designed and so perfect and I just doubted by Kenergy and it took me a mintue but they created an enviroment where you couldn’t fail.

"Everyone was sort of safe to try anything and it very much just felt like play and so I realised it was a once in a lifetime opportunity – and I would’ve done anything to work with Greta and Margot anyway and I think I proved it because I played Ken!”