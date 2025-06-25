10 of the most expensive streets to live on in Fleetwood including Princess Way

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Jun 2025, 19:25 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 19:29 BST
Some of the most expensive residential streets in Fleetwood include Princess Way – but what about the rest?

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Fleetwood postcodes.

On Princes Way (FY7), 6 properties sold for an average of £441,250. Princes Way (FY7), 3 properties sold for an average of £420,000. Also, South Strand (FY7) saw 6 properties sell for an average of £343,833.

Check out the least expensive streets to live on HERE

Princes Way, Fleetwood, FY7 8AE - £441,250

1. Princes Way, FY7 8AE

Princes Way, Fleetwood, FY7 8AE - £441,250 Photo: Google

Princes Way, Fleetwood, FY7 8PG - £420,000

2. Princes Way FY7 8PG

Princes Way, Fleetwood, FY7 8PG - £420,000 Photo: Google

South Strand, FY7 8RL - £343,833

3. South Strand

South Strand, FY7 8RL - £343,833 Photo: Google

Ainsdale Avenue, FY7 8HT - £319,000

4. Ainsdale Avenue

Ainsdale Avenue, FY7 8HT - £319,000 Photo: Google

West Way, FY7 8JJ - £311,271

5. West Way

West Way, FY7 8JJ - £311,271 Photo: Google

The Esplanade, FY7 6QE - £303,750

6. The Esplanade

The Esplanade, FY7 6QE - £303,750 Photo: Google

Fleetwood
