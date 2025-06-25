Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Fleetwood postcodes.
On Princes Way (FY7), 6 properties sold for an average of £441,250. Princes Way (FY7), 3 properties sold for an average of £420,000. Also, South Strand (FY7) saw 6 properties sell for an average of £343,833.
