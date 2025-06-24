Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the lowest-priced homes are located across the Fleetwood postcodes.
Some of the cheapest streets include Rossall Court (FY7) (where 13 properties sold for an average of £55,661, Elsinore Close (FY7) (where seven properties sold for an average of £57,467 and Pennine View (FY7) where three properties sold for an average of £65,666.
Take a look at 10 of the cheapest streets to live on in Fleetwood.
