10 of the cheapest streets to live on in Fleetwood including Rossall Court

By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2025, 22:45 BST
Some of the cheapest residential streets in Fleetwood include Rossall Court, Elsinore Close and Pennine View – but what about the rest?

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the lowest-priced homes are located across the Fleetwood postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include Rossall Court (FY7) (where 13 properties sold for an average of £55,661, Elsinore Close (FY7) (where seven properties sold for an average of £57,467 and Pennine View (FY7) where three properties sold for an average of £65,666.

Take a look at 10 of the cheapest streets to live on in Fleetwood.

These are some of the cheapest streets to live on in Fleetwood including Rossall Court

1. 10 of the cheapest streets to live on in Fleetwood including Rossall Court

These are some of the cheapest streets to live on in Fleetwood including Rossall Court Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rossall Court, Highbury Avenue - £55,661

2. Rossall Court

Rossall Court, Highbury Avenue - £55,661 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Elsinore Close, Fleetwood - £57,467

3. Elsinore Close

Elsinore Close, Fleetwood - £57,467 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Pennine View, Dock Street, Fleetwood - £65,666

4. Pennine View

Pennine View, Dock Street, Fleetwood - £65,666 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wyre Court, Highbury Avenue - £72,083

5. Wyre Court

Wyre Court, Highbury Avenue - £72,083 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood - £73,500

6. Radcliffe Road

Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood - £73,500 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Fleetwood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice