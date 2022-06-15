From the bustling Promenade to the tranquil, flower-filled Stanley Park, here are just some of Blackpool’s best assets – as decided by you.
1. Blackpool Promenade
"The wonderful Long promenade. Can walk or cycle for miles enjoying the fresh air and seeing fantastic views out to sea and across to the lakes and Pennines."
- Karen Sanchez
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Sandcastle Waterpark
"I'd say the Sandcastle or the Big One as they've managed to serve their time here - Sandcastle for 35 years without being replaced."
- Charlene Openshaw
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Kind-hearted community groups
"The communities that come together to feed, help the many 'needy' , and there are so many in this town. Streetlife being one, Care and Share, Amazing Grace and so many more."
- Julie Haynes
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Blackpool Illuminations
"Defo the lights. Since I was a baby it’s been family tradition to go around my birthday in October to see them; missed a few times but defo best childhood memory."
- Sandra Winskell
Photo: Stephen Cheatley (VistBlackpool)