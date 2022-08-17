Each has it’s own story and were mostly rescued by RSPCA inspectors due to welfare issues or from difficult circumstances. There are cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs but they have one thing in common – they are ready to go and deserve a forever home. Among them is a 15-year-old cat which staff say should be curled up on someone’s sofa or pottering around in a garden, a beautiful German Shepherd which has had a dreadful start to life and an Akita which needed an operation on its leg but is now doing really well. They are all in the brilliant care of the RSPCA’s Longview Animal Centre in Stalmine and staff are ready to hear from potential new owners. To find out more about the individual animals, their needs, requirements and adoption processes, visit RSPCA Blackpool and North Fylde
1. Pets in need of a home
Buttons is 15! She is a very sweet senior lady who is looking for a quiet home with someone who can offer her a peaceful and slow paced life with special adopters who will give Buttons a lot of love and companionship
Photo: RSPCA
2. Pets in need of a home
This gorgeous girl is called Lola and is is a four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She's a very excitable lady who loves going out for walks and having off lead time in the paddocks. Lola is very loving and affectionate but due to previous experiences is especially unsure of men so would be better in a female only household
Photo: RSPCA
3. Pets in need of a home
This is Jonas and he is one. He was part of an accidental litter which lead to too many rabbits in the home and so the RSPCA stepped in. He is confident and outgoing and loves to run and explore his surroundings. Jonas is looking for a female bunny who will provide him with much needed companionship in his new home.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Pets in need of a home
Andreas was born at the animal centre in April after his mum was removed from a multi animal home. He is young so is still learning and growing in confidence. Andreas is looking for a home that can provide him with plenty of space to explore and someone who has the time to spend socialising with him and getting him used to humans
Photo: RSPCA