Each has it’s own story and were mostly rescued by RSPCA inspectors due to welfare issues or from difficult circumstances. There are cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs but they have one thing in common – they are ready to go and deserve a forever home. Among them is a 15-year-old cat which staff say should be curled up on someone’s sofa or pottering around in a garden, a beautiful German Shepherd which has had a dreadful start to life and an Akita which needed an operation on its leg but is now doing really well. They are all in the brilliant care of the RSPCA’s Longview Animal Centre in Stalmine and staff are ready to hear from potential new owners. To find out more about the individual animals, their needs, requirements and adoption processes, visit RSPCA Blackpool and North Fylde