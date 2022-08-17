Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distinctive structure is located at the Duck Pond, a miniature beauty spot on Victoria Road West with a large pond which is home to wildlife including mallards and the white 'Jemima Puddle ducks' with orange beaks.

Also used as a bus shelter the building, designed in the Arts and Crafts-style, has been something of a local landmark since the 1920s.

However, in March this year it became engulfed in flames in a suspected vandal attack and was severely damaged.

The fire-damaged duck pond shelter could be set for a complete re-build

Now a decision is to be made on whether the restoration project is added to the council’s Capital Programme for 2022/23 at a cost of £23,118.

The matter will come up for consideration this Thursday (August 17) by Wyre’s resources portfolio holder, Coun Michael Vincent, who will then make a decision on it after seven days.

A council report on the issue stated: “The shelter is well used as a park shelter and bus shelter and is popular with residents of Wyre and visitors alike.

"There has been significant local interest as to when the shelter will be re-built.”

Shocking footage captured the moment a bus shelter went up in flames in Cleveleys. (Photo by Mark Andrews)

Should the scheme be approved, the restoration would be “as close as possible to the exact design of the original Arts and Crafts style shelter, re-using any salvageable timbers and using traditional materials and methods.”

The report says the council’s insurance policy has a £10,000 excess and following assessment of the damage by a loss adjuster the authority has received a

contribution of £6,156 towards the cost of the rebuild.

It adds: “Quotations have been sought from prospective contractors who can offer this service and could meet the timescales for undertaking the works to

ensure the shelter and surrounding grounds are operational by late summer.

"The selected supplier has quoted £23,118 for the reconstruction and this will be funded from the Insurance Reserve.”

The fire broke out at the shelter on Sunday March 13 and was even captured on camera by a member of the public at 10.05pm.